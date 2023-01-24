Soldiers kill 3 bandits, rescue 16 victims in Kaduna

Soldiers fighting bandits in Kaduna State under ‘Operation Forest Sanity’ have said they have killed three bandits and rescued 16 citizens.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State said the operation took place across Birnin Gwari-Kaduna Road and Igabi Local Government Area.

He also disclosed that three firearms, one explosive and 11 motorcycles were recovered from the terrorists.

The commissioner stated that the operational feedback shows that the troops responded to a distress call along the Udawa-Manini axis of the Birnin Gwari-Kaduna Road.

He also said the troops arrived in time to foil the attack, rescuing 15 persons in the process, adding that: “Some of the rescued persons who sustained injuries were rushed to hospital for treatment.”

According to him, in a similar circumstance troops of Operation Forest Sanity responded to a distress call from Gonan Doctor Village, Igabi LGA, and laid ambush at a likely crossing point in Maraban Huda village.

