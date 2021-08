Four notorious bandits terrorising residents of Kaduna has been killed by soldiers during air raids in the ongoing military operations against bandits hideouts across the state.

The bandits and many of their gang members were neutralised in ‘Maikwandaraso’ valley in Igabi local government area of the state.

The Kaduna State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, gave the names of the bandits as Alili Bandiro, Dayyabu Bala, Bala Nagwarjo and Sulele Bala.

