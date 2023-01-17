Soldiers kill bandits, clear camps in Kaduna

Soldiers fighting terrorists in Kaduna State have ambushed and killed two bandits and cleared many of their hideouts in the state.

The soldiers fighting under Operation Forest Sanity said the attacks took place in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said on Tuesday the troops set up an ambush position along the Gwanto-Kwasau Road, and thus engaged bandits approaching the location on motorcycles.

“The troops neutralised two bandits and recovered three motorcycles.”

According to Aruwan, the operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, said: “The troops achieved these breakthroughs during fighting patrols along the Kaboresha-Rijana Forest-Kuzo-Kujeni-Gwanto-Kachia axis.

