Soldiers kill businessman hours after buying new car

Soldiers have reportedly shot dead a businessman, Noel Chigbu, in Owerri, Imo State. This came barely five days after soldiers allegedly killed a 24-yearold student of the Imo State University and three days after the killing of the pig merchant within the Government House vicinity.

The victim’s elder brother, Tobechi Chigbu, told journalists yesterday that the military men at the Amakohia flyover in Owerri killed Noel about 10pm on Friday.

He said that Noel, a father of two toddlers with a heavily expectant wife, had earlier in the day, taken delivery of his new car, had dropped off his friend and was driving home after closing for the day, when he met his death. Tobechi said the deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations in the state was the one who told the family that the soldiers said that they shot him because he “violated their checkpoint rule”. He said: “Noel is one of my young brothers. He would have been 39 by May 18 but unfortunately, he was shot dead on the day he took delivery of his new vehicle. His corpse was dumped at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Owerri by the soldiers who killed him. The deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations told us that the military men who brought his car to the command headquarters said that they killed him for violating their checkpoint rule.” Tobechi said the family was going to make sure that the soldiers who murdered his brother were brought to book.

He added: “Noel is not a loafer, he works hard to earn his living. He is the owner of Shawarma zone in front of Home Away Palace by Ukaigwe Hospital, Akwakuma junction, Owerri.

He just finished dropping his friend who also does the same business with him in front of Amakohia market. It was around 10pm on Friday, April 30. His friend he dropped said that it was not up to two to three minutes he dropped him, and left that he heard gunshots in the general direction where Noel drove towards and people including himself scampered for safety.

He didn’t know that it was his friend, my brother, that was shot by the soldiers. “His whereabouts became unknown as he didn’t return home that night. His wife became worried and started calling us. The number was ringing and nobody was picking it until about 5.30 in the evening the next day.

One person picked it and said that he is a policeman that works at the control room at the state Police Command Headquarters in Owerri and asked us to come. “At first we felt he had a problem with somebody without knowing that the military men had killed him and dumped his corpse in a morgue at FMC, Owerri.

On reaching the Police Command Headquarters, my brother identified his new car and when we approached the car we found out the back screen was shot. All the four tyres were shot and deflated. We also saw blood on the driver’s seat. Chika Chigbu, my younger brother, immediately sensed danger.

“The front windscreen and all the side glasses were intact. Only the back screen was shattered with gunshots.

“When we got there they directed us to the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations. The DCP in charge of operations told us that soldiers brought the vehicle about 1am on Saturday.

The soldiers dropped his phone, the car key and a bunch of keys (keys to his house) with the police. He also said that the military guys dropped N5,400, belonging to my brother.”

