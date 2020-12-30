Metro & Crime

Soldiers kill nine bandits on Kaduna-Abuja Road

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

At least nine bandits were killed while several others were injured in a gun battle with soldiers on the Kaduna- Abuja Road. The Kaduna State government said the bandits were trying to move rustled cattle from one end of the highway to another when troops swooped on them, following a tip-off.

 

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement that one of the local volunteers in the fight against bandits in the area lost his life in the gun duel. He said: “The state government has been informed by the military securing the Kaduna- Abuja Road general area, that troops neutralised nine bandits following a firefight late on Monday night into the early hours of Tuesday.

 

“Troops acted on intelligence that the bandits were attempting to cross over from the eastern part of the Kaduna- Abuja Road to the western part, with a large herd of rustled cattle. “The herders whose cattle had been rustled from the eastern part of the route alerted the military for immediate action.

 

“An ambush was successfully laid by the troops, as the bandits walked into the killing zone and were welcomed with a hail of bullets.”

 

Aruwan said a search of the area yielded one empty magazine, one set of complete army camouflage, one set of desert boots, seven blankets, two Tecno mobile phones, one caftan outfit and ropes for tying cattle. He added: “Seven more bandits died from ferocious gunshot wounds sustained in the ambush, as their bodies were mutilated.

 

“Troops, as of the time of this update, are still conducting vigorous search patrols in the general area.” In a similar development, the commissioner said troops and police also “foiled another attempt by bandits to cross the Kaduna-Abuja highway with rustled cattle around the Greenfield University.

 

He said: “The troops, guided by some local volunteers who pointed them in the direction of the bandits’ movement, engaged the criminals in a firefight. Sadly one of the local  volunteers lost his life. “One bandit’s corpse was found, along with several rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

 

“Governor Nasir el-Rufai, on receiving the feedback, congratulated the security agencies on the successful operations, and urged them to sustain the tempo in the ongoing offensives against bandits. “He sent his condolences to the family of the volunteer who lost his life, and prayed for the repose of his soul.

 

“The governor also appealed to locals to always raise the alarm in all cases and not only when they are directly affected, as banditry ultimately affects everyone.

 

“Also, locals in villages around Jakada-darabi, Gwanto, Kasarami, Kankomi, Chikwari and neighbouring locations in Chikun and Kajuru local government areas are enjoined to report any person found seeking medical attention for suspicious wounds.”

