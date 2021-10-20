Soldiers kill over 50 bandits in Kaduna village

The Kaduna State Government yesterday disclosed that soldiers drafted to the state to tame the rampaging bandits have killed over 50 of them in the Birnin Gwari area of the state. Birnin Gwari has been one of the local government areas experiencing serious insecurity issues recently.

This offensive by troops of the Nigerian Army is coming barely 24 hours after soldiers killed 10 bandits in Giwa Local Government Area of the state. Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs said the onslaught was led by a combined ground and air assault in the Saulawa-Farin Ruwa axis of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.

Aruwan said: “In an inspiring success for the security forces, over 50 bandits have been neutralized during a combined ground and air assault in the Saulawa-Farin Ruwa axis of Birnin Gwari LGA.”

The commissioner added: “The operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government from the Command of the Joint Operations, a Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunship provided close air support to ground troops advancing from the Dogon Dawa- Damari-Saulawa axis.

“Following extensive scans, bandits were spotted on five motorcycles, about 4km east of Saulawa, waiting to ambush the ground forces. They were engaged vigorously by the helicopter gunship, and were wiped out. “After this, armed bandits on about 50 motorcycles were sighted fleeing towards Farin Ruwa, and were struck effectively by the gunship.

Fleeing remnants were mopped up by ground forces. “A second helicopter gunship joined the operations, and many more fleeing bandits were neutralised by precise strikes. Assessment revealed that more than 50 bandits were neutralized during the joint operation.”

Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his satisfaction at the operational feedback, and congratulated the ground troops and gunship crews on the route. He urged them to “sustain the momentum and bring even more bandits to their bitter end”.

