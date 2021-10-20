News Top Stories

Soldiers kill over 50 bandits in Kaduna village

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna Comment(0)

The Kaduna State Government yesterday disclosed that soldiers drafted to the state to tame the rampaging bandits have killed over 50 of them in the Birnin Gwari area of the state. Birnin Gwari has been one of the local government areas experiencing serious insecurity issues recently.

 

This offensive by troops of the Nigerian Army is coming barely 24 hours after soldiers killed 10 bandits in Giwa Local Government Area of the state. Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs said the onslaught was led by a combined ground and air assault in the Saulawa-Farin Ruwa axis of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.

 

Aruwan said: “In an inspiring success for the security forces, over 50 bandits have been neutralized during a combined ground and air assault in the Saulawa-Farin Ruwa axis of Birnin Gwari LGA.”

 

The commissioner added: “The operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government from the Command of the Joint Operations, a Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunship provided close air support to ground troops advancing from the Dogon Dawa- Damari-Saulawa axis.

 

“Following extensive scans, bandits were spotted on five motorcycles, about 4km east of Saulawa, waiting to ambush the ground forces. They were engaged vigorously by the helicopter gunship, and were wiped out. “After this, armed bandits on about 50 motorcycles were sighted fleeing towards Farin Ruwa, and were struck effectively by the gunship.

 

Fleeing remnants were mopped up by ground forces. “A second helicopter gunship joined the operations, and many more fleeing bandits were neutralised by precise strikes. Assessment revealed that more than 50 bandits were neutralized during the joint operation.”

 

Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his satisfaction at the operational feedback, and congratulated the ground troops and gunship crews on the route. He urged them to “sustain the momentum and bring even more bandits to their bitter end”.

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ikpeazu begins massive urban renewal in Aba

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, synonymous with bad roads is breeding a fresh air. Number of poor road infrastructure in Aba, popularly known as Enyimba City, has been inexplicable for a city that is the commercial nerve centre of South East and South South Nigeria.   Sunday Telegraph gathered that with five LGAs […]
News

FG declares JOHESU strike illegal

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Federal Government has directed the various unions in the health sector operating under the umbrella of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) not to go ahead with the strike scheduled for midnight, Sunday, September 13 saying the Ministry of Labour and Employment has apprehended the dispute with the conciliation initiated on Thursday, September […]
News Top Stories

Curfew, protests force airlines to suspend flights

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The curfew imposed by Lagos State government has begun to take toll on air travel as international airlines have suspended flights into Lagos and Abuja because of unrest in many parts of the country.   This is coming as Nigeria’s flag carrier airline, Arik Air, has cancelled all its flight operations for today due to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica