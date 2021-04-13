Soldiers’ killing: More trouble for Benue community if…, warns Security Council

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

There will be more trouble for the people of Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State over the killing of 12 soldiers emerged Tuesday if the remaining arms taken away by the youths from the deceased military personnel are not returned as directed by the state’s Security Council.

The council had at the end of the meeting, tasked traditional rulers and stakeholders in the area to ensure unconditional return of the remaining weapons or risk its wrath.

The 12 soldiers, who were gruesomely murdered by Bonta youths, were given a mass burial on Monday with only three of their rifles reportedly taken away from the deaeased Army personnel recovered while the whereabouts of the remaining are still unknown.

Already, military authorities are demanding for the return of the arms as a condition for the return of sustained peace in the community, a decision that informed the meeting to take place.

The security meeting resolved to review the situation as soon as the remaining arms are returned.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the expanded security council meeting held at the Government House in Makurdi, Governor Samuel Ortom said the meeting confirmed the fact that militia men were responsible for the killing of soldiers deployed to ensure peace between Konshisha and Oju local government areas.

Ortom, who presided over the meeting, said that six persons including two militia members were confirmed to have died during the search for the missing soldiers.

