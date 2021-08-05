Metro & Crime

Soldiers, NDLEA discover warehouse with 656 bags of Indian hemp

Men of the Ondo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) and soldiers of the 32 Artillery Brigade have discovered a warehouse, containing 656 bags of cannabis sativa, popularly called Indian hemp, at the boundary of Ondo and Edo states.

While NDLEA harvested 524 bags of Indian help at Egbeka, the boundary between the two states, the soldiers intercepted 132 bags of indian hemp worth N5.8 million at Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The 132 bags were intercepted separately at Omotosho military check point along Benin-Ore highway and Owo, Owo Local Government Area.

At the Omotoso military check point, 82 bags of Indian hemp being conveyed by drug baron were abandoned in two SUVs, an ash coloured Toyota Sequoia, marked APP-918-FA, and a green coloured Sequoia, marked FST 169-BW.

The druglords were said to have fled into a nearby bush and abandoned their wares when they saw the soldiers.

At Owo, two suspects, who were dressed in police camouflage, were caught wtih 50 bags of Indian hemp at Isua military checkpoint.

