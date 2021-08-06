Soldiers, NDLEA uncover warehouse with 656 bags of Indian hemp

Men of the O n d o S t a t e C o m – mand of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and soldiers of the 32 Artillery Brigade have discovered a warehouse, containing 656 bags of cannabis sativa, popularly called Indian hemp, at the boundary of Ondo and Edo states. While NDLEA harvested 524 bags of Indian hemp at Egbeka, the boundary between Ondo and Edo states, Soldiers of the 32 Artillery Brigade intercepted 132 bags of Indian hemp worth N5.8m at Ore in Odigbo Local Government area of Ondo State. The 132 bags were intercepted separately at Omotosho military check point along Benin-Ore highway and Owo, Owo Local Government Area.

At the Omotoso military check point, 82 bags of Indian hemp being conveyed by drug baron were abandoned in two SUVs, an ash coloured Toyota Sequoia marked APP-918-FA and a Green coloured Sequoia marked FST 169-BW. The drug lords were said to have fled into a nearby bush and abandoned their wares when they saw the soldiers. At Owo, two suspects, who were dressed in police camouflage were caught with 50 bags of Indian hemp at Isua Military checkpoint. The suspects were identified as Nze Ezenwa, aged 55 years and Mr Stephen Sunday, aged 35 years. They were said to be going to deliver the goods to one Seriki in Abuja in a white coloured Toyota Sienna mini-bus marked RBC 334 BG.

The Officer Commanding, Military Police, Emontimi Konte Cleopas, who spoke to reporters after handing over the suspects and exhibits to officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency said the suspects wore masked and were dressed in Nigeria Police pullover. His words, “They replaced the original vehicle plate number with fake Nigeria Police vehicle number NPF 1651D and mounted with siren in order to divert attention of security agencies. Items recovered from them were four mobile phones, two wallets and N148,300.00.

Ezenwa said he is a former police constable and was to receive N125,000 after delivering the Indian hemp in Abuja. He added that he used police paraphernalia to evade arrest. Stephen said he is a commercial driver seeking to make quick fortune. The Acting Commander of NDLEA, Mr. Callys Alumona on his own said the 524 bags of Indian hemp were discovered during the operation carried out between the two neighbouring states of Ondo and Edo. Alumona said the men acting on the directive of the Director General of the NDLEA, Gen Buba Marwa began the operation in the wee hours of yesterday. According to him, the operation started in Ore, in Odigbo Local Government and ended in Egbeka, the boundary between Ondo and Edo states where the huge discovery was made. Alumona said the suspected Indian hemp dealers wanted to hide the wares in the bush before they were caught by the longs arm of the law.

He said after hours of driving, the NDLEA officials trekked into the bush and with determination, they bust the warehouse, where 524 bags of Indian hemp were stockpiled for possible movement to buyers. Due to logistics, they burnt three hundred and sixty-one bags at the scene and moved out others. Two bags of cannabis seeds and two suspects were also arrested at the warehouse. The State Commander of the agency said the state is unsafe for Indian hemp cultivators and traffickers. While the owner of the warehouse is at large, the commander expressed their readiness to embark on aggressive patrol to curb the menace.

Like this: Like Loading...