Metro & Crime

Soldiers neutralise bandits, rescue kidnap victims in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Troops battling banditry in Kaduna State yesterday ambushed many of the criminals in the Birnin Gwari area and killed several of them during a gun battle. The soldiers also rescued some of the victims earlier kidnapped at Ungwan Danko village in the same Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.

The state Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed this in a statement. He said: “Troops of the 2 Battalion, Nigerian Army, have neutralised several bandits at Ungwan Danko village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.

“The village is close to Kidandan town of Giwa Local Government Area. “The bandits had earlier invaded the village, abducted four people (one woman and three children) and attempted to retreat from the village. “However, the troops mobilised to the location, laid an ambush and intercepted the bandits, cutting off their escape.”

Aruwan said in the ensuing fire fight, several bandits were neutralised, while others escaped with bullet wounds. He added: “One AK47 rifle and some rounds of ammunition were recovered. “Governor Nasir el-Rufai noted the report with thanks, and received with elation the news of the rescued victims.

He commended the troops warmly for executing the successful ambush. “Residents of the general area are by this notice advised to report anyone found seeking medical attention or with suspicious wounds to the nearest military and police formations.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

How abductors killed five-yearold girl in Kogi –FPRO

Posted on Author Our Reporters

15 kidnap gangs’ spiritual leader, 24 others nabbed Police yesterday paraded 25 suspects arrested in connection with kidnapping, banditry, murder, gunrunning and other crimes before journalists in Abuja. Among those arrested were members of a gang suspected to have killed a five-year-old girl, Farida Ibrahim, in Kogi State, over the failure of her parents to […]
Metro & Crime

Osun clears air on CACOVID rice

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Osun State Food and Relief Committee yesterday revealed that it was now ready to receive delivery of 40, 332 units of 10kg bags of rice for onward distribution to residents of the state.   This is even as it expressed readiness to commence distribution of CACOVID rice on delivery.   However, the Committee has debunked […]
Metro & Crime

Serial killer’s escape: Oyo Assembly, NUJ task CP on prompt re-arrest of Sodipe

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Pressures have continued to mount on Mr Joe Enwonwu, the Oyo State Commissioner of Police to effect the re-arrest of Sunday Sodipe, the serial killer that escaped from the police custody, as the State House of Assembly and the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) have asked that the mystery be unraveled urgently. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica