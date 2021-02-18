Soldiers neutralise bandits, rescue kidnap victims in Kaduna

Troops battling banditry in Kaduna State yesterday ambushed many of the criminals in the Birnin Gwari area and killed several of them during a gun battle. The soldiers also rescued some of the victims earlier kidnapped at Ungwan Danko village in the same Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.

The state Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed this in a statement. He said: “Troops of the 2 Battalion, Nigerian Army, have neutralised several bandits at Ungwan Danko village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.

“The village is close to Kidandan town of Giwa Local Government Area. “The bandits had earlier invaded the village, abducted four people (one woman and three children) and attempted to retreat from the village. “However, the troops mobilised to the location, laid an ambush and intercepted the bandits, cutting off their escape.”

Aruwan said in the ensuing fire fight, several bandits were neutralised, while others escaped with bullet wounds. He added: “One AK47 rifle and some rounds of ammunition were recovered. “Governor Nasir el-Rufai noted the report with thanks, and received with elation the news of the rescued victims.

He commended the troops warmly for executing the successful ambush. “Residents of the general area are by this notice advised to report anyone found seeking medical attention or with suspicious wounds to the nearest military and police formations.”

Like this: Like Loading...