Soldiers raid bandits’ camp, arrest suspects, rescue victims

Security operatives in Kaduna State have continued their clearance operations in identified bandit and terrorist enclaves across the state, raiding and dislodging some of the bases of the terrorists in Chikun Local Government Area of the state. The state government in a report made available to journalists yesterday, said, a recent operational feedback to the government shows that troops of Operation Forest Sanity in the early hours of Tuesday carried out a raid, and rescue operations, in Kuriga and Manini communities, all in Chikun council area. According to the report, the troops made contact and engaged bandits at the suspected enclave. After clearing the camp, the troops rescued six kidnapped citizens who were held at the location. The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the rescued persons have been safely reunited with their families.

His words: “The Kaduna State Government has noted the report, and especially the rescue of six kidnapped citizens, with gratitude. The government warmly commended the troops, police personnel, intelligence operatives, vigilance members, and other security forces, for another successful round of operations.

“The government conveys its deep appreciation to the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Army, and the Director- General, Department of State Services, for the ongoing wave of onslaughts against criminal enclaves.” The commissioner added: “Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that seven suspected bandits have been arrested in Mariri community of Lere Local Government Area.” According to the report, the arrests were the result of sustained intelligence gathering.

“Troops of Operation Safe Haven acted on credible intelligence and arrested members of a kidnap syndicate.” One Hajiya Bilkisu, a suspected accomplice who had been housing the arrested persons, was unfortunately lynched by members of the community as she tried to escape. The Kaduna State Government noted the report with satisfaction and commended the troops for their prompt action on credible intelligence gathered. It urged security agencies to ensure a thorough investigation of the suspects even as it appealed to citizens to avoid all forms of jungle justice and should work in line with the dictates of the law.

 

