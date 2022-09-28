Soldiers raid bandits’ camp in Chikun-Birnin Gwari LGAs in Kaduna

*Recover arms, ammunition

Soldiers of Operation Forest Sanity in Kaduna State have carried out a raid on a bandits’ hideout around the Kuriga-Manini-Udawa general areas, along the Chikun-Birnin Gwari boundary.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said the raid was in furtherance of clearance operations to get rid of terrorists camps across the state.

He said acting on credible intelligence, the troops carried out search-and-rescue operations at the hideout located around Ungwan Malam Ali.

According to him, the troops made contact with the bandits, who withdrew with gunshot wounds under the superior firepower of the advancing forces.

After raiding the camp, the troops rescued three kidnapped persons – Luka Ibrahim, Yusuf Jibril and Saminu Abdullahi.

He said the troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, 18 rounds of ammunition, and 11 pump action cartridges.

He further said the Kaduna State Government received the operational feedback with satisfaction and commended the troops for another successful round of operations in the area, adding that rescued citizens have been returned to their community.

As part of the ongoing efforts to tackle banditry in the state, citizens were also urged to immediately report suspicious individuals seeking treatment for gunshot injuries to the security operatives.

