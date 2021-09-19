News

Soldiers rescue NDA officer, Major Datong, kidnapped by bandits

The Nigerian Army has disclosed that Major Datong, kidnapped by bandits from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has been successfully rescued by the combined efforts of security operatives. Major Datong was kidnapped from the premises of NDA permanent site on 24 August 2021, while two other officers were also killed.

 

Colonel Ezindu Idimah, Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army has also confirmed the rescue in a statement. Colonel Idimah said the rescue followed the directive of the Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs for 1 Division Nigerian Army in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and all security agencies to conduct decisive operations to rescue Major CL Datong”.

 

He said the operation was conducted in conjunction with “the Air Task Force, Department of State Services and other security agencies, who immediately swung into action by conducting operations in the Afaka general area to find and rescue the officer.” According to Idimah, “The operations were being conducted based on several leads received from various sources regarding the abductors and likely locations the officer was being held.

 

“The operations which have been sustained since the abduction of the officer proved quite successful and led to the destruction of several identified bandits’ camps in the Afaka- Birnin Gwari general area and neutralization of scores of bandits particularly, in the late hours of today (Friday), 17 September, 2021, the troops arrived at a camp suspected to be the location where Maj CL Datong was being held.

 

“At the camp, the troops exchanged fire with the bandits, overwhelmed them with superior fire. In the process, the gallant troops were able to rescue the abducted officer.”

 

He however said, the officer sustained a minor injury but has been treated in a medical facility and handed over to NDA for further action. “The Division wishes to commend the efforts of the NAF, DSS , Nigerian Police and patriotic Nigerians for their invaluable support which contributed to the success of this operation.”

 

He also said “Our operations will continue until we capture or neutralize the assailants that killed two (2) officers in the NDA on 24 August 2021.”

