Soldiers stop #RevolutionNow protest in Abuja, arrest 40

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Roughly 40 #RevolutionNow Protesters have been arrested in Abuja by Military personnel, according to reports reaching New Telegraph.
A convoy of over 50 vehicles loaded with heavily-armed security personnel were seen patrolling the Unity Fountain and Transcorp Junction areas of the city on Wednesday morning in the nation’s capital city.
The #RevolutionNow protest is a an event spearheaded by Sahara Reporters Publisher, Omoyele Sowore, demanding better governance from the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

