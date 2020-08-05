Soldiers stop #RevolutionNow protest in Abuja, arrest 40

Roughly 40 #RevolutionNow Protesters have been arrested in Abuja by Military personnel, according to reports reaching New Telegraph.

A convoy of over 50 vehicles loaded with heavily-armed security personnel were seen patrolling the Unity Fountain and Transcorp Junction areas of the city on Wednesday morning in the nation’s capital city.

The #RevolutionNow protest is a an event spearheaded by Sahara Reporters Publisher, Omoyele Sowore, demanding better governance from the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

