Soleye backs Gateway to bounce back as NNL returns

Gateway FC General Manager, Niyi Sholeye, has backed the club to bounce back from the loss to Joy Cometh FC in one of the MatchDay 1 of the Nigeria National League as games continue this weekend. It would be recalled that Gateway lost 3-0 to Lagos-based Joy Cometh FC at the Agege Township Stadium and the Ogun State darling team will be at home against Crown of Ogbomosho. Sholeye, who was not impressed with the performance, has urged the team to improve in their next game against Crown FC at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta. “I will rate the performance below standard, our boys did not play up to expectation.

Being the first game of the season it is very painful, as the leader of the team I will not accept such performance,” he said. “We will go back and prepare very well being our first home game of the season too, we wouldn’t want to take any chances. “We want to recover from the three points we lost in Lagos and all hands will be on deck to ensure we bounce back with a victory.”

