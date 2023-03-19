Solid growth at the bottom

World leaders, including President Muhammadu Buhari, gathered recently with the private sector, parliamentarians, and civil society, for the fifth United Nations’ Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) in Doha, capital of Qatar, and advanced new ideas to spur delivery on agreed commitments as well as raised new pledges of support via the Doha Programme of Action which is aimed at eradicating poverty. The conference which was held under the theme: “From Potential to Prosperity” provided African countries the opportunity once again to garner the support of the international community for accelerating sustainable development on the continent and equally assist them make progress towards achieving prosperity for all. Indeed the African continent is home to eight of the 15 fastest growing economies in the world. According to the International Monetary Fund, (IMF), many economies in Africa grew at a record pace in 2022, an average of more than 7.5 per cent per year over the past two decades.

Therefore, it is not surprising that interest in Africa has increased significantly in recent years on the part of leading international players, especially the former mother countries –Britain and France. Things, however, have not been well for the French in recent years, particularly in Mali and Burkina Faso, but formal Europe and dominance in Africa ended in 1977 after Republic of Djibouti gained independence from France.

But Africans are increasingly realising that they only have flag independence as their economies are controlled from outside the continent. Many observers wonder how growth indicators are a measure of welfare in Africa as western companies continue to relentlessly extract their source of income from the continent. And when a local national leader gets in the way, then western governments through “Colour revolutions“ or armed intervention, remove such an “obstacle” as a result of which their source rich continent remains plagued by poverty, unemployment and hunger. In “Neo Colonialism: The Last Stage of Imperialism,” the radical visionary, Kwame Nkrumah, the first African-born Prime Minister of Ghana, wrote in 1965 that ‘’the neo-colonialism of today represents imperialism in its final and perhaps sits most dangerous stage…The result of neo-colonialism is that foreign capital was used to exploit and not to develop the least developed parts of the world.’’ The land and people of Africa were brutally exploited by British colonial rulers. And at present the African vector of Britain’s interest is not new, an excuse has been added. According to the British Foreign Minister, James Spencer Cleverly, there need to prevent the spread of Russian and Chinese influence on the African continent. Again, such important aspects as the sovereignty and well-being of the peoples of Africa are omitted. The main driving force that is plundering Africa under the guise of charity is the global financial system with its centre in London. According to a published report by a coalition of British and African non-governmental organisations, NGOs, the annual losses of African states from cooperation with Western governments and transnational corporation’s amounts to at least $60 billion. Britain reportedly plans to become the largest investor in Africa from the G7 countries, the informal grouping of seven of the world’s advanced economies, by 2025. Given the kingdom’ s plunge into a deep financial, economic and energy crisis in recent months, the demonstrative concentration on military and financial assistance not for the world’s poorest states, but for pro-Western regime in Kiev, are perceived on the African continent with little enthusiasm and very critically. Against the backdrop of the global crisis, in particular the food crisis, countries with a monarchical model of government are on the verge of even greater uncertainty. Therefore, they follow the path of least resistance, using neo-colonialism as a tool to achieve their economic and political goals. One of the set tools used by London is the Commonwealth of Nations, which after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, became a relic of the past, and also shows the archaism of the monarchical model of government in Great Britain. The truth is the economic growth in Africa is contributed largely by enterprises with the capital formation dominated by foreign groups of private and public enterprises and investors. They exploit Africa’s potential for their own prosperity. Under such business arrangements, the wealth generated in the nations is largely retained by foreign nationals. This is why the African continent continues to wallow in poverty even as they are praised for their solid economic growth by Western institutions.

Aham Peters is a public affair analyst

