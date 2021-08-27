News

Solomon Ibragimov explains why adaptability is crucial for success in the post-pandemic world

The post-pandemic world is a giant unknown that most of the population is still scrambling to define. However, one thing remains certain—the normal we knew is no more. The world is entering unchartered waters, and everyone needs to learn how to navigate this new normal. Solomon Ibragimov says that this is essentially not a bad thing, more so when you know how to be adaptable.

Change is inevitable, and even without the pandemic, a few things would still have changed in the world. Since humans are living through extraordinary change, now, more than ever, adaptability is key to survival. Solomon Ibragimov also highlights that flexibility goes hand-in-hand with being adaptable.

Being flexible and adaptable are crucial skills that everyone will need in the post-pandemic world—from business people and employees to schools, students, and parents. “Flexibility is often associated with physical mobility; however, it is also about having an open mindset,” says Ibragimov. “Being receptive to change will help you fit into the post-pandemic reality much easier.”

Solomon Ibragimov further goes on to explain that being creative in the face of new challenges is the key to succeeding and rising above the situation. “People have been forced to shift jobs and reorganize their way of life, but humankind has the capacity to cope with changes and even capitalize on them,” says Ibragimov. As per him, the definition of being adaptable is recovering when unforeseen circumstances interfere with the expected flow of things.
Solomon Ibragimov, therefore, urges people to cultivate the essential skill of adaptability. “Adaptability will help you navigate any situation, and while some people might think that it is not in their nature to be adaptable, they can still cultivate it with practice,” he explains.
Ultimately, the more adaptable you are, the easier it will be for you to adjust to the post-pandemic world, and that is why Solomon Ibragimov believes adaptability is indispensable in today’s times.

