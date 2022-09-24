Solomon La r’s Daughter: How al-Mustapha saved my father after he demanded Abacha’s exit from power

Currently, she’s the member representing Langtang North/ South Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, Hon. Beni Butmak Lar took us into the life and times of his father, Chief Solomon Daushep Lar, the first executive governor of Plateau State and first National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party. Excerpts:

Everyone knew the late Chief Solomon Lar as a teacher, administrator and politician. As a daughter, what kind of a father and husband was he to you and your mother?

My dad was an exceptional father. He was loving, he was caring. He listened to us and allowed us to make our (individual) decisions on our own but he would always guide us. When I was very young, I recall that whenever I was in school, he was very interested in my report card. He used to tell me that ‘Beni, I want you to do well’. He used to tell me that if I did very well, not just in academics, I would stand a good stead in life. He enrolled me in a Catholic school as a young girl because he believed that I would get an all-round training there. It was a school in Kaduna that was run by the British. He wanted me to learn how to mix with other people, how to express myself and how to generally get along with others. He ingrained these values in me when I was very young. I never saw him as a ‘big man’. I just saw him as a loving dad and a friend whom I could talk to at any time. It didn’t matter if he was in a meeting, he would leave such a meeting to attend to us or our mother.

What about his other family engagements?

Our house was always full of people. Those whom we never knew of, these people stayed in our house and they were fed by my mother. My father never cared who you were and where you came from. For him, immediately you walked into the house and you needed him to help, he was always there to help. Our house was a big compound with many rooms, so people could stay in the house if you needed accommodation and my father didn’t mind. He would care for you and take care of you. So, in the end our house became what some of my friends in the school would call a hostel. Everybody from different faiths and ethnicity found a place in our house. It never mattered whether you were a Christian or Muslim or even Hindu. You could stay in the room and daddy won’t mind.

You dad was a Christian, did he allow people from other faiths to practice their individual religions under his roof?

My dad loved everybody. He treated everyone equally. Sometimes, people asked him why he did so and his answer was that God created everybody the same way and that all of us are children and creation of the Most High. He never discriminated against anybody. He said God loved everyone equally and that why would he not do so. He gave everyone the same opportunity and access to education irrespective of faith and religious inclination. He was very liberal and he never imposed his will on anybody.

What about his relationship with your mum?

M y mother was very fortunate. Remember one time when he had an appointment with the then President Olusegun Obasanjo and to everyone’s greatest amazement, he called the president to cancel the appointment because my mum was feeling unwell. Everybody knew and envied their relationship. When my mum had just a headache, he would leave whatever he was doing to be by her bedside. He loved my mum so much and I can say that I have never seen a man so devoted and committed to his wife like my father. He won’t leave her until my mum said she was okay. That’s why in Plateau State and in Nigeria, anybody who knew Baba knew Mama. They both were a wonderful couple. With what I saw of them, they imbibed the value of marriage in us.

But from his gentle mien, could it be said that he wasn’t someone giving to applying corporal punishment when offended?

He never believed in applying corporal punishment but he believed in talking to the errant child. He disciplined us in a special way. If for instance, your report card wasn’t good, you knew that you won’t join other members of the family for summer holiday. If he knew that you didn’t do well or perhaps a report came from the school suggesting that you’ve become unruly. He would express his disappointment in his words that you would not want to hurt him. Yes! He had a gentle disposition but he belonged to the kind of people that you won’t like to hurt. He would talk to us m a n y t i m e s over. He read the Bible to us to state that the best virtue in life was good character. He engaged more than using the cane. He never beat us one day but my mum was unsparing.

He was a busy man engaging in many activities, what was his usual day like?

A typical day for him was to wake up very early in the morning. He would call my mother for morning devotion. It (morning devotion) was between them but all of us usually attended the evening devotion as a family. Because we were usually preparing to go to school, we did our own early morning devotion separately. After that he had his breakfast and went to court being a lawyer. He used to travel a lot. He was part of the people that established the Legal Aid Council to help the less privileged people with their litigation on a pro-bono basis. He would go to work because he had his law firm that was thriving before he decided to venture into politics. He became even busier when he went into politics because he had to travel a lot and attend meetings. We joined his campaign trail too. That gave me a glimpse into what politics was all about.

He was on the platform of the Nigeria Peoples Party (NPP) as the first Executive Governor of old Plateau State. What was his relationship with the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe?

Nnamdi Azikiwe had mentored him. I believe when he joined the NPP, he must have subscribed to the ideology of the party and that of Dr. Azikiwe then. He was of the view that the government must ensure the complete and all-round development of the people. The slogan of the NPP then was ‘Power to the People.’ He adopted the same slogan when he became the first National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He believed power truly belongs to the people.

Where were you when he was elected governor?

I was in secondary school then.

What was it like to be the daughter of a governor then?

My parents didn’t allow us to stay at the Government House, we went there during weekends but we spent a lot of time then in school because we were in boarding school. One thing is that my parents did everything to ensure that we never got carried away by power. When we came back home, we did the same chores that we did in school such as cutting grass. My mum ensured that we left the gates of the Government House to cut grass. We washed and cleaned the swimming pool ourselves. We never felt exceptional in any way.

