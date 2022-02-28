Solomon-Otabor exits Ukraine amid fears

Super Eagles invitee and Nigeria international, Viv Solomon-Otabor, has revealed that he has departed Ukraine like so many others as war continue to ravage the country. According to the player, everybody was calm but you could see the fear on their faces as people continue to flee the country.

The situation between Russia and Ukraine continues to heat up, and many have fled Ukraine in search of safe havens Solomon-Otabor revealed the unpleasant situation as he fled Ukraine when the Russian armed forces invaded the Eastern European country. The situation between Russia and Ukraine continues to degenerate as the death toll continues to pile up, especially in Ukraine.

The war has crippled major activities in Ukraine, and sports has not been left out, as all the leagues have been postponed indefinitely. Many have been left stranded with things heating up, while some have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries to seek safety. Solomon-Otabor left Scottish side St. Johnstone for Ukrainian top-flight side Rukh Lviv in the last transfer window, but with the current situation, he may have r e g r e t s about his decision.

T h e 26-yearold forw a r d had to flee from Ukraine for safety, and the scenes as he left the coun- try were unpalatable. “There was just a lot of cars, a lot of people, a lot of lorries trying to get back,” he told Skysports.

“Some people even got told to turn around, which was not nice to see. But there were a lot of cars. “Everybody was just like calm, but you could see the fear on their faces, the fear of trying to get out.”

The world continues to condemn Russia for its attacks. Ukraine has gotten a lot of support from the sports world

