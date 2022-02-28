Sports

Solomon-Otabor exits Ukraine amid fears

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Super Eagles invitee and Nigeria international, Viv Solomon-Otabor, has revealed that he has departed Ukraine like so many others as war continue to ravage the country. According to the player, everybody was calm but you could see the fear on their faces as people continue to flee the country.

 

The situation between Russia and Ukraine continues to heat up, and many have fled Ukraine in search of safe havens Solomon-Otabor revealed the unpleasant situation as he fled Ukraine when the Russian armed forces invaded the Eastern European country. The situation between Russia and Ukraine continues to degenerate as the death toll continues to pile up, especially in Ukraine.

 

The war has crippled major activities in Ukraine, and sports has not been left out, as all the leagues have been postponed indefinitely. Many have been left stranded with things heating up, while some have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries to seek safety. Solomon-Otabor left Scottish side St. Johnstone for Ukrainian top-flight side Rukh Lviv in the last transfer window, but with the current situation, he may have r e g r e t s about his decision.

 

T h e 26-yearold forw a r d had to flee from Ukraine for safety, and the scenes as he left the coun- try were unpalatable. “There was just a lot of cars, a lot of people, a lot of lorries trying to get back,” he told Skysports.

“Some people even got told to turn around, which was not nice to see. But there were a lot of cars. “Everybody was just like calm, but you could see the fear on their faces, the fear of trying to get out.”

The world continues to condemn Russia for its attacks. Ukraine has gotten a lot of support from the sports world

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

CAFCC: Finidi targets away result against Ittihad

Posted on Author Akinola Ajibade

The head coach of Enyimba International Finidi George is targeting a good result in the first leg of the second round of the CAF Confederations Cup against Al Ittihad of Libya, saying that will put the Peoples’ Elephants in good stead for qualification into the group stage. The People Elephant in the last round defeated […]
Sports

Nigeria’s first Olympic medallist, Nojeem Maiyegun, turns 80

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s first ever Olympic Medallist Pa Nojeem Maiyegun turns 80 today. He won a bronze medal in the light middleweight division at the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Pa Maiyegun, who lives in Austria, is now said to visually impaired.   TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits […]
Sports

Kalu: Africa capable of producing another Maradona

Posted on Author Isioma Madike

The Senate Chief Whip and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has advised young people to shun drugs and concentrate on building a vibrant career. Kalu gave the advice while answering questions from a VOA reporter in Abuja on Friday. He said that as far as he is concerned, no good player, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica