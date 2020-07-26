Sports

Solskjaer counting on United’s past to inspire future glory

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Manchester United’s current crop of players should look at the club’s tradition and rich history to inspire them on their own journey to success, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.

 

United have won a record 20 top-flight titles but have failed to get their hands on the Premier League trophy since the departure of manager Alex Ferguson in 2013, reports Reuters. Solskjaer’s third-placed side, whose starting XI this season have the lowest average age in the Premier League, travel to Leicester City on Sunday for a game that could determine whether they qualify for next season’s Champions League.

 

“We want them (the United players) to learn about the traditions and history of the club and what the players before them have done,” Norwegian Solskjaer told Sky Sports. “The club’s former players have played so many vital games at the end of the season – a cup final, a game to win the league, a game to get into the Champions League.

 

“The players now are learning  what the other players through history have been through. Marcus Rashford or Mason Greenwood, they’ve been in the academy for so many years and seen so many players doing this before them, so it’s great learning.”

 

United are third on 63 points, above Chelsea courtesy of a much better goal difference. They are also one point ahead of fifthplaced Leicester heading into the final game of the season knowing a draw will guarantee Champions League football. Although two draws in their last three league games have left United still chasing a top-four spot, Solskjaer believes his side are well placed to secure a Champions League berth.

 

“We hoped to arrive at the last game of the season needing to beat Leicester to go past them – I think I said that quite early, maybe in January,” the United boss said. “That was the aim and we’re here now.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Inter open talks with Chelsea over buying Palmieri

Posted on Author Reporter

  Inter have opened negotiations with Chelsea over buying the left-back Emerson Palmieri. Antonio Conte is keen to add the Italy international to his squad, having signed him for Chelsea in January 2018, and the Serie A club are prepared to offer €20m (£18m). Emerson would consider the move because he is not a guaranteed […]
Sports

La Liga: Aspas late goal dents Barca’s title hopes

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Barca go top with the point but Real Madrid can establish a two-point lead if they beat Espanyol on Sunday.     Luis Suarez headed Barca in front from Lionel Messi’s clever free-kick but Fedor Smolov levelled from Okay Yokuslu’s pass.     Suarez then swivelled and smashed in a great strike – from another […]
Sports

Norway: Falcons’ striker, Ajibade, shines as Avaldsnes pip Arna-Bjornar

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Super Falcons forward was a stand out against as her effort steered her side to a home win in their latest Norwegian game Rasheedat Ajibade netted the winner for Avaldsnes as they beat Ngozi Ebere’s Arna-Bjornar 1-0 in a Norwegian Toppserien encounter on Saturday.   The Nigeria international has settled in well with the national team, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: