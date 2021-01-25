Sports

Solskjær hails Man United’s ‘statement win’ over Liverpool in FA Cup

*Manager’s first win over Liverpool shows ‘we can match the best’
*Klopp says of poor run: ‘We have to solve it together’

Ole Gunnar Solskjær hailed a “statement win” for Manchester United after Liverpool were beaten 3-2 in the FA Cup fourth round at Old Trafford.
An entertaining cup tie was decided by a late Bruno Fernandes free-kick as United progressed to meet West Ham in the next round at home.
Solskjær admitted was particularly pleased with the manner of victory – his first against major rivals Liverpool at the fifth attempt, reports Reuters.
“For us it’s a good feeling, to play on our terms,” the manager said.
“We’ve found a way of playing that we believe in, that the players believe in. We are getting stronger and stronger. We’ve had some good results previously, going with a diamond or a 3-5-2 to nullify the opponents. But today we had positive selection, that’s the statement to ourselves, confidence boost that we can match the best with our style of football.”
Solskjær scored the winner when United beat Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round in 1999 as United went on to claim a historic Treble.
The manager was asked if Sunday’s result could also be pivotal to success this year. “Definitely in the dressing room now is a great atmosphere, but I will answer you on Wednesday [after hosting Sheffield United],” Solskjær said.
“I want to see the reaction, how we mentally go again. Everyone is elated and on a high, they should be. But tomorrow morning I want to see players thinking about Wednesday, not today.”
One concern is a knee injury suffered by Marcus Rashford, who had created Mason Greenwood’s equaliser after Mohamed Salah opened the scoring before later giving United a 2-1 lead.
“Marcus will have to do a scan – hopefully it is not too bad, we will see tomorrow,” Solskjær said.
For Jürgen Klopp the loss continued Liverpool’s concerning slump, his team managing only one win in seven matches. “It’s not what we wanted so it’s frustrating,” said the manager. “But we made a lot of steps in the right direction.”
Klopp insisted that Liverpool remain united. “Don’t worry about us, as a group we are really together and we have to solve it together,” said the German. “We are just in this moment and we try to win football games again.”
Solskjær also said that Jesse Lingard may leave in the current window.

