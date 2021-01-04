Sports

Solskjaer to allow six Man Utd players leave this January

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, could offload as many as six players this month, the UK Sun reports.
He is expected to sit down for crunch talks with a cluster of his squad ahead as the winter transfer window opens.
Sergio Romero is almost certain to depart, having been denied a move away in the summer.
He is yet to play for the Red Devils this season and United are poised to cash in on him.
Defenders Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones don’t seem to be part of Solskjaer’s plans.
Rojo has long been linked with an exit, while Jones’ time at Old Trafford has been hampered by injuries.
Jesse Lingard, who recently had a one-year contract extension triggered, has only featured in the Carabao Cup and his form has dropped off since Solskjaer first arrived.
Daniel James has only been a United player for 18 months, but is by no means a regular and is being linked with a move to Leeds.
Youngster Brandon Williams meanwhile could be set for some temporary time away to further his development.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Qatar 2022: Belgium are top seeds for UEFA preliminary qualification draw

Posted on Author Reporter

  As excitement mounts ahead of the UEFA preliminary draw for the FIFA World Cup 2022 that is due to take place on 7 December at as a virtual event in Zurich, Belgium were confirmed as the top-seeded team in Pot 1 following the publication of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking. The Red Devils will be […]
Sports

Manchester Utd want to extend Cavani’s contract

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Manchester United are already looking to extend Edinson Cavani’s contract, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Uruguay striker, 33, joined on a one-year deal in October, with the option of a further year. He has started only one Premier League game but has scored three goals in eight games and came off the bench to […]
Sports

EPL: Vardy ends Arsenal’s unbeaten home run, Saints shock Everton

Posted on Author Reporter

  Jamie Vardy came off the bench to score a customary goal against Arsenal and send Leicester to within a point of the Premier League summit with a first win at the Gunners’ home since 1973. Vardy, 33, had missed two games with a calf injury but was reintroduced after a largely sterile opening hour […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica