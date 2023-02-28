News Top Stories

Soludo abandoned APGA presidential candidate –PCC

The National Director of Operations, Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr Afam Enemokwu, has accused the party leadership of abandoning its presidential candidate and other candidates during the presidential and national elections.

Enemokwu said the national leadership of APGA, led by the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, abandoned and frustrated the party candidates and failed to do the needed things for its presidential candidate during the electioneering campaign before the presidential, for inexplicable reasons.

He stated this yesterday, during an interview with journalists, adding that the APGA presidential candidate, Peter Umeadi, was the most qualified to be the country’s president, but he was not given the needed support by the party hierarchy.

