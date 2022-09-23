News

Soludo allays fears over 3 Awka flyovers

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, has allayed fears being entertained by the public that the three flyovers in the state capital has structural defects. This is coming as he confirmed that dealers in scrap and other metals have been vandalising the bolts, nuts and metal plates used in the construction of the three flyovers. The flyovers situated at Aroma, Akwata and Amawbia, in the State capital, were built and barricaded by the previous administration to prevent articulated vehicles from using them. Soludo, who certified the stability of the flyovers, said the Materials and Laboratory Test Department conducted structural tests on them and as well invited the contractors for interrogation. Governor Soludo stated this yesterday, while briefing newsmen through the state’s Commissioner for Works, Mr. Ifeanyi Okoma, in his office in Awka.

 

