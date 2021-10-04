Soludo: Anambra loses N19.6bn daily due to stay-at-home

A former Central Bank OF Nigeria (CBN) Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the November 6 governorship elections in Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has said the state loses N19.6billion daily due to the ongoing stay- at-home mandate by the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Soludo, who disclosed this yesterday, during a meeting with Anambra State Elders; and Stakeholders’ Forum; and Forum of Heads of Broadcast Media Stations, called on the people spilling blood in the state to have a rethink; adding that such actions did not define who the Anambra people were.

He said: “Anambra State economy loses an estimated sum of N19.6billion every time the sit-at-home directive is enforced in the state.

“Such actions do not define who we are. That is why we are calling on those responsible to stop; because we are hurting ourselves.”

Soludo, while calling on Ndi Anambra to be watchful; praised Governor Willie Obiano for what he called outstanding achievements.

He added: “Governor Willie Obiano has delivered sustainable legacy projects to Ndi Anambra; including the Anambra International airport, the International convention centre, Awka, and the Awka stadium.”

He said the governor has done well despite overseeing two recessions; and the state suffering dwindling federal allocations.

