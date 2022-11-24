Soludo and rogue politicians’ ‘stop Obi project’ (1)

Last week, a Southeast state governor told his audience that every politician is a criminal. When a respected official of this governor’s government regaled me with this gist, I was not shocked because this governor’s more illustrious mates had maintained the same opinion of their class. Some Nigerian politicians, if we may temper that governor’s sweeping characterisation is indeed a criminal.

This is true statement of fact, if not a principle and I stand with the governor on this opinion. It was former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu who told Nigerians that every Nigerian politician is a liar. And as we know from the Holy Bible that liars are abhorred and visited with sanctions reserved for thieves. So much for the liar, a major partaker of the criminality of which the Southeast governor has grouped his class, and a fortiori, if every politician is a liar and a thief, the Nigerian politician invariably should not blush to answer to the description of being called a ‘rogue politician’.

So, let every Nigerian politician stand to attention to the epithet of rogue politician. And Nigerian politicians are in a class of their own and there are no distinctive features except minor variations occasioned by evolutionary forces but they remain essentially lineal descendants from the parental stock of Azikiwe/Okpara, Awolowo/Akintola and Balewa/Ahmadu Bello. Anybody conversant with Nigerian history would know that it was the political culture of lies, theft, avarice and office-seeking instituted by Azikiwe/Okpara, Awolowo/ Akintola and Balewa/Ahmadu Bello that left Nigeria in the mess it has not been able to wriggle out since 1951 to date.

As we said earlier, a liar is a thief hence the Apostle Paul in his letter to his gentile disciple, Titus (Titus 1:10-15) sent to complete a missionary work at Crete urged him to denounce and silence liars, idle talkers and deceivers with sound doctrines/ teachings.

As in religious vocation, so also it is in politics which is only distinguished in the fact that while religion deals with matters divine relating to man and his spiritual and temporal well-being; on the other hand, politics deals with civil affairs relating to man and his community and its socio- economic and political development. Both are in a way related hence in ancient societies (the Jews, the Greeks, the Igbo, the Yoruba, the Indians, the Chinese, the Japanese and others) both vocations intertwined and overlap with offices and functions.

In the light of foregoing, a rogue politician is a curse to his society because his lies and roguery cause upheavals and upset the law, order and good governance as has been proven by the crises caused by Azikiwe/Okpara, Awolowo/Akintola, Balewa/Ahmadu Bello politics of lies, roguery and violence between 1951 and 1966 thereby destroying Nigeria beyond repairs.

Rogue politics is vicious and destructive! Against the backdrop of rogue politicians’ activities in Nigeria must be situated the action of Nigeria politicians since the emergence of Mr Peter Obi as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party and his seemingly inexplicable and inimitable ‘Obidient’ Movement. There has been nothing like it since the destruction of the Zikist Movement that germinated, flowered and blossomed between 1946 and 1950 when, due to Azikiwe’s betrayal it was destroyed by the British colonial government of Nigeria. Mr Peter Obi happened on the Nigerian political scene like the Roman god, Janus depicted with two faces facing two directions.

Thus, like Janus, Peter Obi seems to belong to the corrupt and dysfunctional Nigerian system and also not being part of it by his actions in his private personality and public life. As former governor of Anambra State (2007 – 2015). Mr Peter Obi holds himself out as a trader and admits to being a millionaire.

But his lifestyle is far different from the typical Nigerian money-men who had in most cases made their wealth through the Nigerian rentier and prebendal system and its entrenched tradition of criminal laundering of the proceeds of that crime into political enterprise that assures even greater dividends. Mr Obi belonged to the People’s Democratic Party before migrating to All Progressive Grand Alliance formed by Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu and Chekwas Okorie.

He contested governorship election in troubled Anambra State in 2007 but was rigged out by the PDP but through dogged resistance to this rigging culture he retrieved his mandate from PDP through judicial intervention. He governed for eight years. During his governance, Mr Obi did not embrace the usual system of fleecing the masses through white elephant and prestige projects rather he concentrated on those sectors of the political economy that assured societal progress such as health, education, road network, economic regeneration through investments in industries, urban renewal and security and rural integration.

At the end of Mr Obi’s tenure, there was marked difference between his governance model and other Nigerian states especially the Southeast states that have been legendary anchor point for corruption and misgovernance. One area it must be admitted Mr. Obi failed is in his politics and this is attributable to the fact that he does not belong in the Nigerian corrupt and prebendal political system, hence his choice of Mr William Obiano as governor succeeding him was a colossal disaster as Governor Obiano failed to continue Obi worthy legacies. Of course, unlike other politicians, he failed to build a political cronyism and institute same in Anambra State. After his governorship, Mr Obi has not been cited for any provable corrupt act or criminality.

Mr Obi believing himself to have something to offer Nigerians by way of political leadership at the twilight or end of his governorship defected from APGA back to PDP where he became a confidant of President Goodluck Jonathan. In 2019, Atiku Abubakar made him his vice presidential candidate after being nominated as PDP presidential candidate. Mr Obi since then had his profile improved to hug national limelight.

As the electoral season of 2023 beckons, Mr Obi joined the throng that sought for PDP presidential ticket but being averse to vote-buying in the dollarized primary election process of the party system he defected to the Labour Party and was made the party’s presidential candidate. Immediately Mr Obi became Labour Party’s presidential candidate, a groundswell of youthful opinion adopted him and created a mass movement that is now the political force backing his presidential quest and it came to be identified as the ‘Obidient’. At first this movement was dismissed by traditional political class we have identified as rogue politicians.

They hoped the movement will fizzle out. But instead of growing weak, Obidients Movement has grown in leaps and bounds thereby attracting repressive measures from state governors and their godfathers that feel threatened. The physical antagonism against Mr Obi and the Obidients has majorly been from the Southeast governors and their minions.

The first to fire the salvo was Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State who dismissed the Obidients boasting that Mr Obi would get no votes in Ebonyi State but when he was assailed by public opinion he recanted denying having made such antagonistic statement. Following closely Governor Umahi’s attack was Senator Ike Ekweremadu who dismissed Mr Obi and his Obidients as no more than a fluke, a rather youthful exuberance and social media hullabaloo that will fizzle out. But immediately Mr Ekweremadu made his attack he was plunged into an organ-harvest scandal in Britain where he has been detained to cool his temper.

The next anti-Obi counter poltergeist was Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, a medical doctor, former governor of Enugu State whose gift of gab without more made him to gallivant rather stump the Nigerian political space in his two terms governorship frolicked in pseudo-intellectualism at lectures circuits dishing out harebrained ideas that teach nothing.

Thinking himself important enough to be president, he aspired for PDP nomination but crashed out without any remarkable mark on the political canvass of Nigeria. Disappointed with his disastrous presidential ambition failure, he retired to the Senate where his subordinate, Ekweremadu’s high office of Deputy Senate President forced him into relative obscurity engendered by his disagreement with his political protégés (Ekweremadu and Chime) and he had to form another political party called PDC that died almost immediately.

