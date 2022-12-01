Soludo and rogue politicians ‘stop Obi project’ (2)

The insincerity, malice and bad faith of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani’s anti-Obi rhetoric that allowing Obidient Movement in his Enugu State would produce a bandwagon effect on him and his PDP candidates is exposed when the same Nnamani was reported to be ardent supporter of APC’s Tinubu and was even listed in Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council. So only Obidient Movement would injure Nnamani? APC’s Tinubu’s win in Enugu is beneficial to Nnamani. Then came Senator Orji Uzor Kalu who wondered why it should be Mr Obi that should emerge as the foremost political actor from the Southeast to the point of a possible emergence as the president of Nigeria.

How could that be without him, the APC stalwart and Igbo political ‘Iroko’ had imagined himself to be and could not bear being eclipsed by this meek and humble politician that appears to come from nondescript political stream. Feeling righteous indignation of this Obi impudence, he ex cathedra denounced Obi presidency project threatening that it will not fly in Igbo land and elsewhere. Governor Hope Uzodimma’s antagonism is even more insidious and inveterate against Mr Obi and his Obidients’ Movement. There are many others such as one Dan Ulasi who obviously has been well mobilized against Mr Obi presidency project going by his media campaigns.

Then comes Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo alias Charlie ‘Nwamgbafor’. Ever since the emergence of Mr Obi, Governor Soludo has been unease not knowing what, and how to proceed against him. Having received better coaching by his Southeast compatriot-quislings, Soludo weighed in with a sledge hammer to give Mr Obi and his presidential ambition a sucker punch and a technical knockout.

Mr Soludo like others before him had thought hard and clear on the consequences of Mr Obi’s emergence as the political leader of the Southeast which his presidency would pose to them. In the first place, his party (APGA) and his second term as governor may be endangered as the new political dynamics unleashed by Obi presidency will consign APGA and his second term to the dustbin of history and so his gubernatorial tour de force will be clipped so also the possibility of vying for presidency in 2029.

How can that imponderable prospect be that he, a professor of economics will only deploy his ‘first class’ certificates only to the little Anambra State for just one term of four years instead of making use of them in the behemoth that is Nigeria? Reading through Mr Soludo’s roorback like others’ incendiary and invidious speeches against Mr Obi shows they are all driven by their fears of their political future and probable loss of power and influence in Nigeria where they have been masquerading as the lords of the manor guarding jealously their Southeast enclave of misery and socio-economic and political stagnation, the resultant fallout of the political crises of 1951-1966 caused by their political forebears that played rudderless politics of selfish interest of mere acquisition of political positions and contract for economic survival in Igboland’s ocean of misery.

These Igbo quislings’ unsettled minds worry and fear the unknown thereby forcing the questions: who is this Obi that comes from nowhere to displace and take over the leadership of the Igbo and possibly gain the Nigeria’s presidency, the ultimate prize most of them could only romanticize and dream of being ‘dashed’ to them by their political overlords domiciled outside Igboland?.

But who is this Soludo that has suddenly become the infallible Igbo leader whose opinion is unassailable? President Obasanjo made Soludo an economic adviser from where he became Central Bank governor. Soludo in PDP tried to be governor but failed until Obiano foisted him on the governorship seat of Anambra State. Having become governor in the tradition of ‘Warrant Chiefs’, he considers himself the most knowledgeable and wise Igbo ‘leader’ to advise and lead the Igbo out of their predicament in Nigeria? It is clear from that Soludo essay that he does not even understand Nigeria.

The illogicalities of his advice to Mr Obi question his professorship because you cannot be advising Obi to come to contest presidency in APGA, a regional party but holds that Labour Party of Nigerian workers is not good platform because APGA has a governor. The negotiations Soludo counsels Obi to come to APGA to do with the imaginary power blocs are illusionary as he should have asked himself what became of the NCNC/ NPC, NPN/NPP alliances and the PDP debacle. So Soludo, with respect to Nigeria knows “next to nothing” about its politics and political dynamics. Mr Obi may or may not win 2023 presidency but Nigerians have taken due notice of Mr Obi and his Obidients Movement.

The Obi phenomenon has changed Nigeria’s political dynamics for the better and it can no longer remain the same after 2023 general elections. Depending on how Mr Obi handles the fallouts of the presidential election after February 25, 2023 he will be a notable factor in the resolution of Nigeria’s existential questions. If he wins, that may signpost a departure of the rotten politics and political system that have held Nigeria down since 1951 to date and of which the Soludos of the subjugated enclave could hope to continue to be governors or at least VIPs to the ruin of his ‘beloved’ Igboland and other subjugated ethnic nationalities in Nigeria.

The Soludo essay has brought to the fore the place of education and its place in Nigeria’s political culture. Recall that in the colonial era (Nnamdi Azikiwe and many of the Southern nationalists had university education but it took the commonsense of Balewa and Ahmadu Bello, both mere primary school teacher and clerk with the help of British colonial officers to mesmerize them and ran away with the political trophy of lopsided state structure, autocratic constitutional framework and rigged political infrastructure for their North that have been the source of Nigeria’s troubles. Soludo does not understand this issue.

‘Professorship’ is now a title hankered after by Nigerian academics and having attained that ambition their next quest usually is political position as Wole Soyinka bemoaned in his book, You Must Set Forth at Dawn where he lampooned the culture of academics running after military governors with their CVs for political appointments. University education has been bastardized and seeing this Soludo essay leads credence to that postulation as was sometime ago made by Sonala Olumese in his essay in the Vanguard where he caricatured the craze for certificates as has become the pastime of Nigerians for status and socio-economic entitlement.

Let Governor Soludo know that whether Obi wins or loses, it will not be the first of its kind but it will not be because the Soludos of Anambra State and his Southeast compatriot-Igbo quislings said so or attacked him or claimed the Obidient Movement is a fluke. Obidient Movement emanated outside Igboland and will continue outside and inside Southeast until the force it ignited got spent or produce the effect it is destined to make in Nigeria. So let Governor Soludo and his compatriot-Igbo quislings (so named after Norwegian politician, Vidkun Quisling who collaborated with the Nazis in 1940 against his people and his name is now used to denote act of betrayal, treachery and treason) continue their unjustifiable attacks instead of facing their legitimate politics of office-seeking which nobody begrudges them.

History will judge between them and Peter Obi who represent the genuine aspirations of the Igbo in particular and Nigerians in general. Obi and his Obidient Movement is a cyclical replay of history. I doubt if these Igbo quislings have sat down to ponder the politics of Nigeria from 1951 to date and weigh the consequences on the Igbo?

