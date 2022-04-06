Soludo appoints Odinkalu, Bianca, Charly Boy, others in peace commission

Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, intent on restoring permanent peace in his state and indeed the South East, has appointed a 15-member Truth, Justice and Peace Commission to reconcile all restive groups, including the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The committee is headed by human rights activist and former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Professor Chidi Odinkalu with Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu as Secretary.

A statement on Wednesday by Secretary to the Anambra State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, named other members of the committee as Mr Charles Oputa (Charly boy); music icon Onyeka Onwenu, Dr. Joe Nwaorgu, Dr. Udenta Udenta, Dr. Uju Agomoh, Rev. Fr (Msgnr) Jerome Madueke and Canon Dr. Okechukwu C. Obi-Okoye.

Others are: Dr. John Otu, Mr. Ngozi Odumuko, Dr. Joe Abah, Mr. Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, Mr. Sam Egwuatu and Prof Joseph Ikechebelu.

The committee, the statement stated, will seek a restorative justice approach for truth-telling or real facts, for the healing of the victims of the violence, accounting for responsibility and accountability of the actors, conditional mercy for the repentant perpetrators, restitution for certain losses and rehabilitation of the perpetrators, for the overall aim of restoration of peace and justice as well as the promotion of development in the State, and the region/Nigeria.

It has a six-month timeline to conclude the assignment from the date of inauguration. No date has, however, been fixed for the inauguration of the committee.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...