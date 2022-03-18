Soludo appoints three key officers

Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, yesterday announced three key appointments shortly after he was sworn in, at Government House, Awka. The new appointees are Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu- Secretary to the State Government( SSG); Dr. Chukwudi Okoli – Accountant General and Mr Chinedu Nwoye, Deputy Chief Of Staff and State Chief of Protocol. Chukwulobelu served with the immediate past governor, Chief Willie Obiano, who bowed out of office yesterday.

The appointment, according to a statement, is with immediate effect. The governor, who was sworn in this morning, said he would hit the ground running immediately, starting “with an eight-hour meeting shortly after the ceremony.”

