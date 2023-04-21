Soludo Appoints Udechukwu AS Commissioner For Industry

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo has appointed Mr Christian Chukwudozie Udechukwu, former Director of Diaspora and Head, Media and Public Communications of the Transformation Ambassadors Of Nigeria (TAN), as the New Commissioner For Industry replacing Dr Obinna Ngonadi.

This appointment of Mr Chukwudozie Udechukwu sets a brand new tone in the economic renaissance of the industrial sector in Anambra State.

Mr Christian Udechukwu is an economist and former delegate to the defunct 2014 National Conference.

His appointment was announced today, through the Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, Mr. Christian Aburime says he replaces Dr Obinna Ngonadi who previously held forth in that position.

Following the new appointment, Mr Christian Chukwudozie Udechukwu’s name has been forwarded to the State House of Assembly for confirmation.