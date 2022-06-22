News

Soludo approves appointment of 10,000 teachers

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has approved the employment of 10,000 teachers. This followed the results of the recent recruitment examination. However, it was learnt that the state government will recruit teachers as another examination will be conducted. According to a release by Christian Abarumi, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Soludo is insistent on transparent recruitment, saying only those who passed the exam would be employed. At the end of the last recruitment examination, Soludo approved 50 per cent as the cut-off mark.

On June 19 recruitment examinations were held in Nsugbe, Unizik and Nnewi. Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Education Prof. Ngozi-Chuma Udeh has apologised for her uncomplimentary remarks against a teacher during the recruitment examination. The applicant had called her on the phone alleging some sharp practices in the exercise, with the commissioner, reacting in an unbecoming manner. According to Abarumi, Udeh acted as a result of provocation by the applicant, hence her outburst.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Right abuse: NITDA goes tough on data firms

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

    The National Information Technology Development Agency ( NITDA) yesterday said that it will no longer tolerate abuse of data users’ right in Nigeria, especially those flagrantly breaching data protection laws.   NITDA Director-General, Kashifu Abdullahi, disclosed this in Abuja at a virtual media briefing to kick off this year’s World Data Privacy Week. […]
News

Governor Bala receives GOC of 3 Division

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu

….orders immediate construction of boreholes for all Army units The Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, yesterday received the new General Officer Commanding of the 3 Armoured Division of the Nigerian Army, Jos, Brigadier General Bello Abdullahi Mohammed, at the banquet hall Government House, Bauchi. Bala, who welcomed the GOC to the state, said […]
News

3 Advantages of Being a Risk-Taker as per Eric Spofford

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Progress is a good thing. But then again, it is not something easy to achieve as it involves a lot of hard work and bold risk-taking. The technological advances of the past decades have expanded the horizons for people today to venture into newer frontiers and take risks. Some people tend to take more risks […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica