Soludo approves appointment of 10,000 teachers

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has approved the employment of 10,000 teachers. This followed the results of the recent recruitment examination. However, it was learnt that the state government will recruit teachers as another examination will be conducted. According to a release by Christian Abarumi, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Soludo is insistent on transparent recruitment, saying only those who passed the exam would be employed. At the end of the last recruitment examination, Soludo approved 50 per cent as the cut-off mark.

On June 19 recruitment examinations were held in Nsugbe, Unizik and Nnewi. Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Education Prof. Ngozi-Chuma Udeh has apologised for her uncomplimentary remarks against a teacher during the recruitment examination. The applicant had called her on the phone alleging some sharp practices in the exercise, with the commissioner, reacting in an unbecoming manner. According to Abarumi, Udeh acted as a result of provocation by the applicant, hence her outburst.

