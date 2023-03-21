Soludo Asks Tinubu To Release Nnamdi Kanu

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has urged the President-elect, Ahmed Bola Tinubu to release the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu insisting that the release would further checkmate the insecurity challenges in the South East.

Soludo who disclosed this while congratulating Tinubu further noted that those who are unhappy about the outcome of the general election should approach the courts in line with the provisions of the constitution.

“Let me also congratulate the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his election. We congratulate your closest opponents for their courageous and impressive outings.

“Nigeria needs healing and restructuring, and the fundamental challenges of insecurity and the economy remain humongous”.

“We pledge to collaborate and partner with you and the Federal Government for the development of Anambra state and Nigeria.”

“This is the only country that we call ours and we must make it work. One critical issue that we must draw your urgent attention to is the issue of systemic insecurity in the South East.”

“While our efforts with the security agencies are yielding significant results, we believe that sustainable peace and security will be enhanced through wider non-kinetic engagements with all critical stakeholders.”

“In this regard, may I repeat my previous calls and hereby request our President-Elect to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu immediately after swearing-in (that is, if he is not released before then). We need him around the table as an important stakeholder in discussions about healing and sustainable peace in the South East”.

” We also thank millions of Nigerians who voted for candidates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) across the entire country. We have made modest gains by winning seats at the Senate, House of Representatives and State Assemblies across the country.

“As we reform and strengthen our party, we will continue to present our social-progressive agenda as the roadmap for the country. As true believers in the potential of Nigeria, our party will continue to network and collaborate with all like-minded Nigerians and groups to advance the greatness of this country”.

“I want to thank God almighty for His unfailing love and grace upon us. Our gratitude also goes to all the stakeholders in the Anambra project, the hardworking indigenes and residents of Anambra, the church, traditional rulers, ASATU, youths and women organizations, traders, transporters, businessmen and women, professionals, captains of industry, CSOs, etc for their faith and continued support to my government and APGA in the state. You have demonstrated once again that Anambra is truly APGA-land!”

“Despite the heat of the moment, the sophisticated Anambra electorate still delivered an emphatic vote of confidence on us and our party-APGA with an absolute majority in the Anambra State House of Assembly. We will never take your support for granted, and will continue to work every minute of the day to justify your confidence in us”.

“So far, winners have been declared, and those who are dissatisfied with the results have their right to pursue their grievances through the due process of the law.”

” My own political party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, might challenge several of the results in pursuit of justice. While we will take all necessary legal steps to recover the seats we believe that APGA won especially in Anambra state but were mistakenly called for other parties, we also know that several of the announced “winners” from other parties are “APGA-sized” and are patriotic citizens of the State.

“We, therefore, expect a progressive House of Assembly that will partner with us to continue the transformation agenda. ”

“I hereby extend my hands of fellowship to the elected members of the State and National Assemblies from other political parties in Anambra State: let us work together for the greatness of our dear state. Elections and partisan politics are over, and we should all now focus 100% of our time on delivering good governance to our people.

May Anambra State and Nigeria win always!” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...