Soludo bans ministries, departments, others from revenue collection

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has banned ministries, departments and agencies in the state from any form of revenue collection. Commissioner for Information, Mr Paul Nwosu, announced this to newsmen yesterday at the end of the state’s executive council (ANSEC) meeting. Nwosu noted with regret what transpired during previous years in the revenue collection of the state. He said: “This decision was reached today during ANSEC meeting, where the need to centralise the data of all the MDAs with the state’s Information Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) was discussed.

“The is to avoid the situation where ICT vendors who in the past had worked for different MDAs and at the expiration of their contract still hold on to valuable data thereby holding the government to ransom. “In the light of this, Anambra State ICTA has now been charged with the responsibility of holistically consolidating and managing the data of all the MDAs in Anambra State.” He said it was the sole responsibility of Anambra State Internal Revenue Service to collect revenues as the revenue collection process had been digitised to reduce leakages.

