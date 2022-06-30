News

Soludo bans ministries, departments, others from revenue collection

Posted on Author Onah Onah Comment(0)

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has banned ministries, departments and agencies in the state from any form of revenue collection. Commissioner for Information, Mr Paul Nwosu, announced this to newsmen yesterday at the end of the state’s executive council (ANSEC) meeting. Nwosu noted with regret what transpired during previous years in the revenue collection of the state. He said: “This decision was reached today during ANSEC meeting, where the need to centralise the data of all the MDAs with the state’s Information Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) was discussed.

“The is to avoid the situation where ICT vendors who in the past had worked for different MDAs and at the expiration of their contract still hold on to valuable data thereby holding the government to ransom. “In the light of this, Anambra State ICTA has now been charged with the responsibility of holistically consolidating and managing the data of all the MDAs in Anambra State.” He said it was the sole responsibility of Anambra State Internal Revenue Service to collect revenues as the revenue collection process had been digitised to reduce leakages.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Haiti earthquake: Death toll reaches nearly 2,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least 1,941 people are known to have died in Haiti in Saturday’s powerful earthquake – a rise of more than 500 on the previous figure, officials say. Nearly 10,000 people have been injured, and many are still missing after the the 7.2-magnitude tremor. Rescue work has been hampered by heavy rains brought this […]
News

Glo customers to enjoy bumper bonus in Mi-Fi, Router offer

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Subscribers to Digital Solutions Company, Globacom, are to enjoy up to 60GB and 180GB respectively in the newly unveiled Glo Mifi and Router offer by the company. According to a statement from Glo, the offer will run all through the year, 2022. “Any customer who purchases a Glo MiFi or Router from any of the […]
News

Odumakin’s burial: Sanwo-Olu donates N5m, 3 buses –Committee

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has donated N5 million for the funeral of late Yinka Odumakin, an activist and Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba sociocultural group. The activist, aged 56, died on April 3. The Civil Society and Pro-Democracy Movement Memorial Committee for the burial of Odumakin, announced this in a statement in Lagos […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica