Soludo commences N4.9bn Okpoko road project

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has commenced the construc tion of the Okpoko road project at the cost of N4.9 billion. Similarly, the Anambra Stategovernmenthasopened talks with its Kogi State counterpart over the construction of the Anambra-Kogi-Lokoja road to reduce the challenges faced by road users plying that road to Abuja. According to Soludo; “Every time I pass through Okpoko in Ogbaru Local Government as well as Awka North and Anambra West Council Areas, what comes to my mind is the fate of these very backward areas. “So today, we have commenced the construction of a fourteen kilometre road project in Okpoko to open up the area and bring further development to the people. “The project would cost N4.9 billion and would be completed in record time as was agreed by the contractors in charge and what I saw at Okpoko was shanties and over hundreds of thousands of people – children and women – trapped inside the slump and swamp.”

 

