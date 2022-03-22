Soludo commences review of charges of 176 Anambra prison inmates

The fate of over 176 inmates of the Ekwulobia Correctional Centre in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State received a boost yesterday when Governor Chukwuma Soludo announced that their charges would be reviewed for possible release of some of them.

Soludo who disclosed this while on a visit to the center noting that some inmates may have stayed on the awaiting trial list more than the jail term they were expected to serve if convicted, while some may be innocent of the charges leveled against them.

Prof. Soludo said he will direct whoever would be his Commissioner for Justice, to immediately review their cases and ensure speedy administration of justice.

The Governor during the visit went round the facilities to ascertain the level of dilapidation and their needs. He observed that they had about 176 inmates and some inmates had stayed on awaiting trial for over 15 years, while some who claimed to be innocent have stayed for years without any legal process. While interacting with the inmates Gov Soludo promised to do everything necessary to give Correctional facilities in the state a facelift.

“As part of being your brother’s keeper, I am here to celebrate with you, to tell you I haven’t forgotten you. My government is for the downtrodden. In two weeks, I will provide you with recreational facilities to connect you to the world. The first assignment of my Commissioner for Justice is to review your cases to ensure speedy administration of justice.”

The State’s Comptroller of Correctional Center, Mr. Patrick Chukwuemeka expressed gratitude to the governor as he deemed it necessary to visit and interact with them. “What we are doing here is transforming lives.

It is a different form of transformation from the primitive way of incarceration. We are determined to fashion ways to transform them for better productivity.

