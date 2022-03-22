Soludo commences review of charges of 176 Anambra prison inmates

The fate of over 176 inmates of the Ekwulobia Correctional Centre in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State received a boost yesterday when Governor Chukwuma Soludo announced that their charges would be reviewed for possible release of some of them. Soludo who disclosed this while on a visit to the center noting that some inmates may have stayed on the awaiting trial list more than the jail term they were expected to serve if convicted, while some may be innocent of the charges leveled against them. Prof. Soludo said he will direct whoever would be his Commissioner for Justice, to immediately review their cases and ensure speedy administration of justice. The Governor during the visit went round the facilities to ascertain the level of dilapidation and their needs. He observed that they had about 176 inmates and some inmates had stayed on awaiting trial for over 15 years, while some who claimed to be innocent have stayed for years without any legal process. While interacting with the inmates Gov Soludo promised to do everything necessary to give Correctional facilities in the state a facelift. “As part of being your brother’s keeper, I am here to celebrate with you, to tell you I haven’t forgotten you. My government is for the downtrodden. In two weeks, I will provide you with recreational facilities to connect you to the world. The first assignment of my Commissioner for Justice is to review your cases to ensure speedy administration of justice.” The State’s Comptroller of Correctional Center, Mr. Patrick Chukwuemeka expressed gratitude to the governor as he deemed it necessary to visit and interact with them. “What we are doing here is transforming lives. It is a different form of transformation from the primitive way of incarceration. We are determined to fashion ways to transform them for better productivity.
Sanwo-Olu seeks prayers for fallen heroes, security agencies
. As clerics, security chiefs hold Special Jummat Service Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State Friday called on Nigerians and Lagosians in particular to cultivate the habit of praying for fallen heroes and security agencies, describing prayers as the best gifts they can offer the officers who paid the supreme prize. Speaking a special Jummat […]
Lalong: I rejected RUGA in my state, it was a ‘strange concept’
Plateau Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum Barr. Simon Lalong has said the reasons why he rejected the Rural Grazing Area Programme, commonly referred to as RUGA, from being implemented in Plateau State was because it was a ‘strange concept’. Lalong, who was speaking on Channels TV programme, Sunrise Daily in Jos on Tuesday, […]
Gunmen kidnap pastor inside church premises
A pastor of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Mayomi Ogedengbe was on Monday abducted in his church located in Irese, a community near Akure, Ondo State capital. According to an eyewitness, the kidnappers came in with a black Corolla Sports Car and took the pastor away to an unknown destination. The whereabouts of the […]
