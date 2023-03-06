Soludo Debunks Plot To Cause Chaos In State Assembly Election

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo has debunked the alleged report of meeting with the winner of the 2023 Presidential election, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), at Imo State government house, Owerri, on how to stop the LP Presidential candidate, Peter Obi from claiming his mandate through Court process and to eliminate him.

Tinubu was declared the president-elect by INEC, after polling 8,794,726 votes to win the 2023 presidential election while Atiku, Obi and Kwankwaso scores190,921, 7,205 and 4,626 votes respectively and Obi has hired 20 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), to challenge the outcome.

However, New Telegraph, gathered that since the result was officially announced, there has been alot of controversy over the declaration.

The allegation level against Governor Soludo of holding a meeting with Tinubu and his son, Seyi Tinubu, on how to stop Peter Obi’s popularity (physically and to eliminate him and all his plans to go to court.

It would be recalled that Soludo showed his potent hatred for Peter Obi when he penned 32 pages vilifying Peter Obi and the youth.

Soludo’s hatred for Peter Obi and everything he stands for is becoming glaring as things unfold. Yesterday, a Helicopter entered Awka by 1:30 am and took Soludo to a secret meeting at Government House, Owerri.

The alleged report titled Hold Soludo Responsible If Anything Happens To Peter Obi, vow to eliminate Peter Obi reads in part, “The agenda of the meeting is Peter Obi and how to stop him physically, politically and otherwise.

At the meeting at Owerri, Tinubu who came in the company of Seyi his son lamented the growing popularity of Obi and solicited the help of Soludo to eliminate him and pass the blame to IPOB and ESN.

“Soludo was given Five Million Dollars in 100 dollars bills for the hatchet job.

Soludo promised to eliminate Peter Obi and in the presence of Tinubu called his Security Adviser, AVM Ben Chiobi (Rtd) and briefed him on the task at hand.

Soludo returned to Anambra State by 4:40 am in the morning. This plot leaked through a patriotic Imo youth who was present in the meeting.

“Nigerians are by this revelation put on notice of the evil plots of Soludo and his cohorts.

“The Nigerian Inspector General of Police should wake up and protect Nigerians. Nothing should happen to Peter Obi.

Reacting to the development, Professor Soludo, in a statement signed and made available to Journalists in Awka, on Monday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, said the allegations are false and very nauseating.

According to Aburime, all these allegations aren’t true. The Governor has been in Anambra State engaging stakeholders for the Saturday election. The general public is advised to disregard the allegations as falsehoods.

“Anambra should also disregard all the insinuations in the write-up as mere falsehoods, they should come out massively and vote APGA this Saturday for the State House of Assembly election in order to sustain the developmental strides of the present administration of governor Chukwuma.

“If some people could sit anywhere and fabricate a story of this nature, it becomes highly reprehensible and certainly deserved to be condemned by every right thinking person ”

The CPS, urged Ndi-Anambra, Ndigbo at large, at home and abroad to disregard the information, noting that it is a plot to cause chaos in the forthcoming State Assembly election in the southeast geopolitical zone of the country.

He also called on the Inspector general of police, Usman Alkali Baba, to immediately commence an investigation on the alleged report with a view to fishing out the perpetrators. He concludes.

