Soludo declares state of emergency on Anambra roads, others

Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has declared a state of emergency on infrastructure, especially roads in the South Eastern state. Soludo made the declaration yesterday in Awka, during a town hall meeting with traditional rulers, presidents-general of communities, youths and women groups.

He said the government would commence massive road construction across the state to ease movement of goods and services. The governor promised to complete the Anambra Cargo Airport and International Convention Centre and position them to become economically viable. He said he had reclaimed the state from dirt in the last 49 days through massive waste evacuation and desilting the drains in Onitsha and Awka. He said he had also constituted his cabinet within three weeks of his inauguration. Soludo vowed that all the structures built on natural water channels or drains would be pulled down to make for free flow of water.

He said his administration would retrieve Onitsha from steady degradation and restore it to its old days of glory. Soludo said: “We have started desilting Sakamori, where floods wash people away every year from Obodoukwu to Idemili. We have started clearing it for free flow of flood water.”

 

