Metro & Crime

Soludo denies ‘Peter Obi’s $20m investment in Anambra worth $100m’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Anambra Governor Charles Soludo has debunked the viral claim attributed to him that a $20 million investment by the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi in Anambra is worth $100million.

A Facebook page belonging to “Lamentations of a Bishop” had posted: “Mr. Peter Obi’s $20 million investment in Anambra worth $100 million today ~ Charles Chukwuma Soludo”

The now-deleted post, which did not state the source of the information, amassed over 200 comments. Other followers circulated the post.

Checks showed the claim, which was attributed to Soludo, may have been extracted from an interview Peter Obi granted on August 27, 2018.

“Tomorrow they are commissioning Sagamu building – the biggest brewery in Africa. Anambra state is the single-highest shareholder in that facility. I invested over $20 million. It is almost worth $100 today,” Obi said then in the interview.

But reacting to the viral statement on Monday, Soludo said: “Where did you read or hear me make such a false statement?

“This fake news has been roundly debunked by my team. We can always carry on with campaigning for our preferred candidates without consciously misleading the reading public. This report is false and never emanated from me. Thank you.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Over 3m kg of drugs seized, 10,000 suspects arrested in 10 months, says Marwa

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

The Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa yesterday said that over three million kilograms of drugs have been intercepted and seized by the agency. Marwa said this during the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN) 2021 Annual Lecture and Award Ceremony with the theme: “Proliferation Of Drugs, Bane Of […]
Metro & Crime

Popular Ibadan radio presenter shot dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Oyo State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the murder of a popular Ibadan, Oyo State Radio Presenter, Titus Badejo, by gunmen. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident in a text message sent to the News Agency of Nigeria in Ibadan. NAN learnt that Badejo, a […]
Metro & Crime

2 die in Obasanjo Library gas explosion

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Gov Abiodun orders probe Two people lost their lives yesterday when gas explosion rocked the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State. The Library is adjacent the Conference Hotel at Oke-Mosan in Abeokuta, owned by former Governor Gbenga Daniel where a gas explosion also killed two and injured three others on Tuesday. This is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica