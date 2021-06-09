Politics

Soludo disclaims 2023 posters, says he’s focused on Anambra guber

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Frontline governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the forthcoming election in Anambra State and a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has disclaimed campaign posters linking him to the 2023 presidency with former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

A statement by Mr. Joe Anatune of the Soludo Media Office said Soludo, who is a governorship aspirant on the platform of APGA is not interested in contesting the 2023 presidential election. He, therefore, described the poster as the handiwork of desperate politicians who are afraid of the rising popularity of Soludo ahead of the forthcoming Anambra governorship poll. According to Anatune, Soludo is not aware of the posters and had not discussed politics with Atiku for several years. He added that even Atiku’s camp was surprised by the circulation of the posters. His words: “This is the handiwork of known desperate politicians. Of course we know them. Soludo is not interested in contesting the 2023 presidential election as his focus is on securing the support of his party – APGA – for the November 6, Anambra governorship election and he is working hard at it already.

“Soludo has been a card-carrying member of APGA in the last eight years. Despite pressures from other political parties to run on their platform, Soludo is drawn to the ideals of APGA and has settled to live out his political convictions within the precincts of APGA’s ideology. We therefore advise that political actors should stop expending their monies on frivolities and focus on issues around the 2021 contest. “It is on record that Soludo has not hidden the fact that he has graciously served a grateful country that has appreciated his modest efforts with the third highest honour of the land, Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR), but his current and future preoccupation is to provide for the Anambra people a prosperous homeland.

“We therefore urge our supporters and the reading public to disregard any poster, report or information that is not about the November 6 election. Again, we reiterate, that the November 6 election will be won strictly on issues and superior ideas and not propaganda.” Also reacting on the development, the national coordinator of APGA Media Warriors, Mr. Chinedu Obigwe, described the development as wicked propaganda and blackmail. He said Soludo has a divine mission to serve the people of Anambra State and that no amount of blackmail will stop what God had ordained.

“Desperate politicians, who want to stop Soludo at all cost are wasting their time because he is on a divine mission which cannot be stopped. “We expect more politically motivated blackmail against Soludo from those who are seeing him as their nightmare.

The reality staring them and their sponsors in the face is that the coast is becoming clear for Soludo to emerge as APGA candidate on June 23 and to also win the main election on November 6. “Flooding Abuja with Atiku and Soludo campaign posters is the handiwork of mischief makers and the general public should disregard the antics of those who already know that Soludo is unstoppable. They want to use childish blackmail strategy to pitch him against APGA faithful and by extension the presidency.

“It is a well-known fact to Nigerians that Soludo severed his ties with PDP in 2013 and joined APGA. From that time to date, he has remained a committed member of APGA that is living up to the expectation of the party faithful. He did not tell anybody that he is interested to run for the office of vice president with Atiku and he has no intention of leaving APGA,” Obigwe said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Constitution amendment: Challenges before 9th Senate

Posted on Author Chukwu David

CHUKWU DAVID reports that the proposed review of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) is one of the most challenging legislative tasks facing the Ninth Senate and the National Assembly as a legislative institution There is no doubt that successive assemblies amended some sections of the nation’s grand norm, the […]
Politics

Personalities, factors that’ll shape Edo guber election

Posted on Author CAJETAN MMUTA

CAJETAN MMUTA reports that the supremacy battle between a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki, influence of moneybags and godfathers, federal might and eggheads of the Peoples Democratic Party (APC) will shape the outcome of tomorrow’s governorship election in Edo State All appears set for […]
Politics

Sanwo-Olu: I’ve not disappointed Lagosians

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in this interview, gives account of his stewardship in the last two years and the various interventions his administration has made in the various sectors of the state, among other issues. WALE ELEGBEDE reports Your Excellency, it is almost two years to the second anniversary of your administration. Can you […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica