Soludo disclaims 2023 posters, says he’s focused on Anambra guber

Frontline governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the forthcoming election in Anambra State and a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has disclaimed campaign posters linking him to the 2023 presidency with former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

A statement by Mr. Joe Anatune of the Soludo Media Office said Soludo, who is a governorship aspirant on the platform of APGA is not interested in contesting the 2023 presidential election. He, therefore, described the poster as the handiwork of desperate politicians who are afraid of the rising popularity of Soludo ahead of the forthcoming Anambra governorship poll. According to Anatune, Soludo is not aware of the posters and had not discussed politics with Atiku for several years. He added that even Atiku’s camp was surprised by the circulation of the posters. His words: “This is the handiwork of known desperate politicians. Of course we know them. Soludo is not interested in contesting the 2023 presidential election as his focus is on securing the support of his party – APGA – for the November 6, Anambra governorship election and he is working hard at it already.

“Soludo has been a card-carrying member of APGA in the last eight years. Despite pressures from other political parties to run on their platform, Soludo is drawn to the ideals of APGA and has settled to live out his political convictions within the precincts of APGA’s ideology. We therefore advise that political actors should stop expending their monies on frivolities and focus on issues around the 2021 contest. “It is on record that Soludo has not hidden the fact that he has graciously served a grateful country that has appreciated his modest efforts with the third highest honour of the land, Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR), but his current and future preoccupation is to provide for the Anambra people a prosperous homeland.

“We therefore urge our supporters and the reading public to disregard any poster, report or information that is not about the November 6 election. Again, we reiterate, that the November 6 election will be won strictly on issues and superior ideas and not propaganda.” Also reacting on the development, the national coordinator of APGA Media Warriors, Mr. Chinedu Obigwe, described the development as wicked propaganda and blackmail. He said Soludo has a divine mission to serve the people of Anambra State and that no amount of blackmail will stop what God had ordained.

“Desperate politicians, who want to stop Soludo at all cost are wasting their time because he is on a divine mission which cannot be stopped. “We expect more politically motivated blackmail against Soludo from those who are seeing him as their nightmare.

The reality staring them and their sponsors in the face is that the coast is becoming clear for Soludo to emerge as APGA candidate on June 23 and to also win the main election on November 6. “Flooding Abuja with Atiku and Soludo campaign posters is the handiwork of mischief makers and the general public should disregard the antics of those who already know that Soludo is unstoppable. They want to use childish blackmail strategy to pitch him against APGA faithful and by extension the presidency.

“It is a well-known fact to Nigerians that Soludo severed his ties with PDP in 2013 and joined APGA. From that time to date, he has remained a committed member of APGA that is living up to the expectation of the party faithful. He did not tell anybody that he is interested to run for the office of vice president with Atiku and he has no intention of leaving APGA,” Obigwe said.

