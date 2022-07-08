Soludo dismisses allegation of budget padding

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has dismissed the allegation that the Supplementary Budget presented to the state House of Assembly was padded, contending that the cost of materials for road construction has skyrocketed. The roads in question were constructed by his predecessors between 2009 and 2022 and are in various stages of dilapidation and need to be reconstructed or rehabilitated. According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Christian Aburime, Governor Soludo said that those allegations were the machinations of those who have been feeding on falsehood in the past. The statement: “On the cost of road per kilometre, it is funny that the unknown writer, like his counterpart, the unknown gunmen, is using propaganda and deceit to hoodwink the unsuspecting public.

How do you start talking about the cost of contracts for roads currently being designed and contracts not awarded? This is very funny. Of course, people always judge others by their own standards. “Since the unknown writer made dubious comparisons to previous administrations, it is important that we place on record for the purposes of Ndi Anambra that employed us and to whom we are accountable to, that the previous administrations awarded roads with the cost per kilometre varying from above N1 billion per kilometre to a little over N200 million per kilometre when diesel was about N120 per litre and asphalt was about N18,000 per ton.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...