Soludo dismisses doomsday prophecy

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo has dismissed the fears of a likely attack of the Government House Awka and his person by ‘Fulani herdsmen’. In a statement by his Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Abarumi, Soludourgedmembers of the public to go about their lawful businesses without fear as the state government is battle-ready to withstand any of such attempts.

He also recalled that in the last two weeks, the Joint Task Force on security had been alive to it’s responsibilities. He however, noted that the security of lives and property is in the hands of God while as humans and government, they would continue to discharge their constitutional duties.

He also enjoined the public to disregard a certain statement trending in the social media where he was said to have responded to the prophecy of Rev Fr Obinma about a looming attack of on the GovernmentHouse, Awkaand his person. Having reiterated his regards and respect for the church and the clerics in the Christendom, Soludo emphasized the task of ensuring the socio-economic and political harmony in the state before him and said he would not be distracted by joining issues with anyone or group of persons.

The statement readin part: “The above write-up trending on some social media handles should be ignored, even though it has inadvertently addressed the unfortunate issues raised by our respected and most revered clergy man, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries, Uke, Rev Fr. Obinma, popularly called Ebube Muonso. “Governor Soludo would not be distracted from delivering good governance to the goodpeopleof Anambrastate.

” Prof Soludo, at all times, has respect for the clergy, the church and indeed all men and women of God and will not join issues with them. “The Governor further enjoins the good citizens of Anambra State to go about theirlawfuldutieswithoutfear of molestation, assured that the security of their life and property is the main priority of his government.”

