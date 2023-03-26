Soludo, Emeka Offor sign power pact on improved power supply in Anambra

Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Soludo and Chairman of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), Chief Emeka Offor have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to improve the supply of electricity in the state. Performing the function, Governor Soludo expressed optimism that the signing and execution will translate into positive changes, which is critical in his administration’s journey towards a liveable and prosperous homeland. “Long before I was sworn in as Governor, I recognised the importance of power and deeply considered how it could be achieved in the shortest period of time, in at least three to four major cities in the state.

“What we did today was to consummate that marriage. The courtship began over a year ago, and I’m overjoyed that the marriage has finally been consummated today. “Anambra is a state in which more than 60 per cent of its non-land assets are domiciled outside of the state. If at least 25 per cent of the proceeds are returned to Anambra State, the state can become what we envision it to be.

“I can see the strategic partnership with EEDC and the magnitude of the investment. The governor disclosed that the state is in transition from a largely informal commerce and trading state to an industrialized state, saying “Without power, we cannot have sustainable industrialization.” He disclosed that the state government has already acquired some lands for our industrial cities in Akwihedi, Uga, and other places. “We have acquired 200 hectares for the Ogboji Pharmaceutical Industrial Park and we are nearing the completion of a 4000 hectare industrial city and an export emporium,” Governor Soludo explained.

