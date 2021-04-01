News

Soludo escapes death as gunmen kill three policemen

The contest for Anambra State gubernatorial election on November 6 got deadly yesterday when gunmen stormed the home of former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo. Before this incident, there had been rumours that Soludo will not be governor of Anambra State, which his traducers had continued to boast of.

The National Secretary of All Soludo Support Groups and the Convener of Youths Earnestly Seek for Soludo (YEES), Dr. Nelson Obinna Omenugha, who confirmed the attacks in a telephone interview, said there was a serious stampede now in Afuzo area of Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State. He said three of Soludo’s security details were killed. He also confirmed that the state Commissioner for Public Utilities, Engineer Emeka Ezenwanne, was also taken away by the men of the underworld.

He condoled with the families of the victims and asked God to grant their soul eternal rest. Soludo, who is from Isuofia and a leading aspirant in the November 6 governorship election in the state, was said to be safe. As at press time, his whereabouts remained unknown.

Attempts to speak with the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenganya Tochukwu, proved abortive, as his cell phones were unreachable. It will be recalled that a few months after Soludo emerged as gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in the 2010 governorship election, his father was kidnapped by gunmen and it was still not clear those that were involved till date.

