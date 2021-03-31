Soludo escapes death, as unknown gunmen kill three police guards

The contest in Anambra State for the November 6 gubernatorial election became deadly Wednesday when unknown gunmen stormed the home of former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Prof Charles Soludo, killing three policemen in the process.

The National Secretary of All Soludo support groups and the Convener of Youths Earnestly Seek Soludo (YEES), Dr. Nelson Obinna Omenugha, who confirmed the attack in a telephone interview said there was a stampede in Afuzo area of Isuofia which is in Aguata LGA of the state.

He said that three of Soludo’s security detail were killed.

He also said the state’s Commissioner for Public Utilities, Engineer Emeka Ezenwanne, was also taken away by the men of the underworld.

He condole with the families of the loss ones and asked God to grand their soul internal rest.

The whereabouts of Soludo, who is from Isuofia and a leading aspirant in the November 6 governorship election in the state, remain unknown.

Like this: Like Loading...