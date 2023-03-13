Soludo: Ex- Commissioner denies viral video against APGA

Former Anambra State Commissioner for Transport Christian Madubuko has said the video of him attacking Governor Charles Soludo was recorded when he fell out with ex-Governor Willie Obiano when he left office. Similarly, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor, Christian Aburime, dismissed the video, describing it as a ploy to discredit the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA. Recall that the former commissioner after being transferred from three ministries following his lamentations of not being given a free hand to run the ministries resigned had granted a media interview where he announced that APGA is dead in the state. The Madubuko said the anti-APGA video was borne out of maltreatment meted to him but had been addressed by the Soludo government, saying it should be disregarded. He said: “I equally urge our people to support the Government and vote massively for all APGA House of Assembly candidates in the coming national election slated for 18 March.
