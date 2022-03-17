Soludo: Hope rises for residents of Okpoko and environs

hey reside at the banks of the River Niger towards Atani and Odekpe in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State and the pictures of their environment depict a people that have resigned to fate and have chosen to accept their condition.

The people of Okpoko Community are predominantly strangers and settlers from mostly Imo and Abia states and at some point, the local government chairman of Ogbaru between 1999 and 2002 Mrs Calister Nwachukwu was from Imo State and at every election, Okpoko has always played the decider role. Ironically, all National Assembly candidates have always campaigned to the wretch of Okpoko making promises of a better tomorrow but always abandoning them to their fate.

Deepening the woes of Okpoko people is the slump that has been a sorry sight to most visitors of the area. One of the residents of Okpoko, Mrs Njideka Njoku, who came to the area at the age of twelve and has been leaving there to date, said they are used to the condition. Njoku, who has been married for thirty years now, said, “We are used to this condition because we have no place to go. No government has taken time to understudy our condition and nobody cares at all.

“I lost my second child here in Okpoko to cholera because of our living conditions and you can emerge a compound of thirteen families sharing three toilets without pipe born water and in front of our compound is a high mountain refuse dump that has not been cleared for over ten years now. And when it rains the flood would sweep the refuse into the blocked drainage and into people’s homes.”

The perennial flood disaster that has always been a common incident along the coastal lines of the River Niger has been the bane of the Okpoko residents. Another resident, Francis Ukaegbu, aged 75 years old, told this reporter that at the advent of the rainy season we carry our hearts in our hands because the flood does not spear anyone. “In 2012 when we witnessed the highest flood disaster here in Okpoko, we practically relocated to some parts of Onitsha for safety but those that had no place to go had to salvage the situation.

“This is a New Year and we are getting prepared for another flood disaster and God knows how we are going to survive this coming unsought and where to go and there are so many new buildings built on the top of the flood plain and that is a real danger for us all,” he said.

Also close to Iyi Owah Odekpe who shares boundaries with Okpoko is also on the same ship with the inhabitants of Okpoko as according to Pastor Jude Okeke it is a hopeless situation. “What do you want us to do at this stage? We shall continue to manage our condition until one day someone somewhere would come to assist us,” he said. Possibly help appears to be on the way following the declaration by the incoming governor of the state, Prof Charles Soludo that he would start work at Okpoko.

But pundits are still at crossroads on how Soludo intends to arrest the hopeless situation of the people of Okpoko given the fact that there would be some form of resistance as the inhabitants are apprehensive of a possible relocation to an unknown place. Madam Veronica Ezeh while appreciating the plans of Soludo opined that what Okpoko wants is to open up the drains and rechanneled the floods properly. “We do not have roads and the few roads that we have collapsed with deep potholes all over the place.”

In response to the demands of Okpoko people, the planned work at the town has nothing to do with the relocation of the inhabitants. Okpoko is a highly populated settlement situated at the banks of the River Niger and houses over six hundred thousand and is mostly referred to as a slump. The CEO of Afrinvest and Chief Executive of Anambra State Investment Promotion Agency, Ike Chioke told this reporter that the Okpoko town would soon become the latest township in Anambra State creating room for a point of departure for a new vista in the transformation for the infrastructural transformation of growing Anambra cities. According to the media aide to Soludo, Mr Jeo C. Anatune said that the arrangements and template for the transformation of Okpoko are ready and what you will see is a great transformation of the town.

“Being an accomplished economist of international repute he has interfaced with worse situations and the pictures are there for the records so people should not be apprehensive about what he is going to do in the town. “Okpoko and the entire Ogbaru local government area is an area that has not been fully put to use and you know that the area paints the picture of an industrial and agricultural hub and we shall exploit it to build a new township that would also decongest Onitsha and Nkpor axis,” he noted.

