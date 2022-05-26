News Top Stories

Soludo imposes curfew on Anambra South

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State yesterday placed a dusk to dawn curfew on the seven local government areas that make up Anambra South Senatorial District following the high rate of insecurity in those areas. Soludo, in a state wide broadcast said that the state government had explored all means-be it peaceful or persuasion-yetthemenof the underworld have persistently chosen to make the state ungovernable hence he made the pronouncement. “With effect from tomorrow, a 6pm to 6am curfew is herebyplacedonmotorcycles (Okada), tricycles (keke), and shuttle buses in Aguata, Ihiala, Ekwusigo, Nnewi North, NnewiSouth, OrumbaNorth and Orumba South local governments until further notice. Also, motorcycles, keke and shuttle buses are banned from operating in these local governments on Mondays until the sit-at-home completely stops.

The youths of every community in the zone are hereby enjoined to assist the security agencies in the implementation of this policy and are mandated to seize any such motorcycle or tricycle on the spot. “Local Vigilantes should report such motorcycles or tricycles (keke) immediately, and they will be confiscated by the government and the owner prosecuted.

The Okada, Keke, and shuttle bus union leaders must take responsibility to report their memberswhoareinvolvedin criminal activities. We shall review this after two weeks, and if members of these unions continue to be involved in criminal activities, the government will have no choice but to either disband the unions and/or ban them out rightly in the state.

“No part of Anambra State (house, bush or forest) shall be used as camps for these criminals. Anyone with a gun in a camp is considered a criminal in Anambra State, and the government and people will work with security agencies to flush them out. The State Government shall pursuant to its powers under the Land Use Act revoke and acquire any land found to be harbouring these criminals, for public purpose. Henceforth, every community is required to provide information on any part of their land occupied by these criminals as camps.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Oil hits seven-week high at $115.14

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Oil hit its highest in seven weeks on Tuesday, supported by the EU’s ongoing push for a ban on Russian oil imports that would tighten supply and as investors focused on higher demand from an easing of China’s COVID- 19 lockdowns. EU foreign ministers failed on Monday in their effort to pressure Hungary to lift […]
News

Buratai: I didn’t collect N250m from Katsina govt

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-General Yusuf Burutai, yesterday denied collecting N250 million from Katsina State government during the commissioning of a new battalion in the state on 15th November, 2017, as alleged by a business mogul. Buratai was responding to allegations of collecting the amount by one Shehu Mahadi, a Kaduna-based businessman. The […]
News

Aregbesola to religious leaders: Scale up teachings on morality

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has charged religious leaders to scale up teachings on morality following what he called the worrying spate of moral decadence in Nigeria.   Speaking at the investiture ceremony of the Shepherd of the Celestial Church of Christ International Headquarters, Ketu, Lagos State, Venerable Superior Evangelist Olatosho Oshoffa, Aregbesola,who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica