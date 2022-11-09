Soludo is working tirelessly to fix Anambra –Orji

Chief Emeka Orji is the Chairman of Onitsha South Local Government Area of Anambra State. He speaks in this interview with OKEY MADUFORO on efforts by Governor Chukwuma Soludo to reposition the state

Governor Chukwuma Soludo recently inaugurated 21 of you as council chairmen in the state; do you think this is proper instead of elected chairmen and councilors?

There is nothing wrong in conducting local government elections in Anambra State as people have been clamouring for that. But you have to appreciate the fact that we just came out of the governorship election and it would be too much for the state to immediately go into the conduct of another election six months after the governorship poll. You have to consider the logistics involved as well as other challenges that go with the conduct of elections. The Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission has to be prepared and adequately funded to first provide the necessary materials and recruitment of staff for the election. Also, the use of security comes into play because there must be budget for it as well as other logistics. So, it would be too early for a new administration that is barely six months to go into such an election. However, the state government has given clue on the conduct of local government elections and I know that the governor is putting all measures in place for the conduct of the election. It is only a question of time.

The issue of joint account is said to have flavoured the state government as against the local government. What is your take on that?

The issue of joint account is as old as this current democratic dispensation and in most states, we have joint account but it depends on how it is being managed. Here in Anambra State, Governor Soludo is a stickler to prudence in the management of funds and that explains why we have a joint account. This is not an indictment on anyone or on the local government system. What Governor Soludo is doing is to ensure that both the local and state governments work in synergy for the development of the state, so it is a joint action on development and not just joint account as some people are claiming. With this, the works department is now busy doing its job as well as other sectors in the local government system and it has also emboldened the workers to put in their best in the process.

How do you see Onitsha South Local Government and what do you think should be done to improve its development?

Both Onitsha South and Onitsha North local government areas are commercial areas and it spans up to Idemili North, Idemili South and Ogbaru local government areas. So, being a business area, it comes with a lot of demands, which include environmental sanitation, improved road network and market management. It is not something that can change overnight but needs lots of sensitization and partnering with the people to achieve this. We have to work as a team in order to achieve our goal more especially in the market areas. At my first meeting with stakeholders of the Onitsha South, I tabled my master plan, which is in line with the policy and programme of the governor. I made it clear that my government will not be party to lawlessness and disorderliness in the market areas such as building of structures without approval, blocking of access roads, collecting of illegal tolls and other offences. I also used the opportunity to bring APGA members in Onitsha South together in order to embrace a holistic approach to activities of the party to reach out to the grassroots irrespective of who they are and what they do. Politics is a game of number and never a game of sentiment or sympathy for a particular set of individuals.

That has been the setback the party has been facing here in Onitsha South. As a leader of our great party in Onitsha South, I am making sure that all the 17 ward chairmen in Onitsha South must hold monthly meetings. I intend to invest more time in interfacing and having meetings with market leaders and landlord associations every month. I have also opened a suggestion box at the council headquarters for complaints, advice and so on. That will help my administration to serve the people of Onitsha South. As you know, the government of Prof. Charles Soludo inherited a lean treasury.

Additionally, he was welcomed with the biggest security challenge ever in the history of Anambra State. But as we can see, the security challenge is now under control. The governor is working tirelessly to fix our state, so I want tell all criminal elements that this government will not condone any kind of criminality in Onitsha South. I will advise whoever calls him or herself a criminal and residing in Onitsha South to please stop and look for a better thing to do. Onitsha South will not be a safe haven any longer for people like that

