Soludo: Joint security formation to ensure hitch-free swearing in

A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and governor-elect of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo, would be sworn in as the seventh elected governor of state, this week. Already, the Anambra State Police Command, the Nigerian Army, Civil Defence Corps and Department of State Service(DSS) are pulling all stops to ensure a hitch free inauguration.

 

According to the Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra State, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga: “We are set for the function and the command wishes to reassure all and sundry that the joint security formation is in place and we urge our people to feel free to go about their daily activities without fear as it would surely be a hitch free”, he said.

 

Arrangements for the inauguration ceremony commenced with the setting up of an 80-man Transition Committee headed by Dr Oby Ezekwesili, which last week submitted its report to Soludo. Similarly, the outgoing Governor of the state, Chief Willie Obiano, last week held his valedictory executive council meeting signifying the end of the administration in the state while the Vision 2070 Committee headed by Soludo is warming up.

 

But the initial idea of holding the inauguration at the recently commissioned International Convention Centre was changed as Soludo had posited that he prefers to be sworn in at the Government House, Awka. As the preparations are in top gear, politicians and stakeholders of Anambra politics and governance have throne their support for Soludo, insisting that the incoming administration, it is not just for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) but the government of all and sundry irrespective of political party.

 

Laying credence to the much touted unity government of Anambra State is the Minister for Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who described the choice of Soludo as excellent while former governor, Mr Peter Obi, asked for prayers and support for the incoming leadership.

 

Obi said:”I urge Anambra people to support the incoming Governor through prayers and other legitimate means to see that Anambra State returns to her former glory as the Light of the Nation.

 

Top on the expectations from Soludo’s administration is the people of Okpoko town in Ogbaru Local Government Area where the new governor had earlier announced that he would commence work shortly after inauguration. Okpoko is a highly populated settlement situated at that banks of the River Niger and houses over 600,000 people and is mostly referred to as a slum.

 

According to the Ike Chioke, the CEO of Afrinvest and Chief Executive of Anambra State Investment Promotion Agency, Okpoko town would soon become the latest Township in Anambra State, creating room for a point of departure for a new vista in the infrastructural transformation of growing Anambra cities.

 

“We appreciate the fact that the Okpoko town is a slum and this has to do with the settlement in the area and once he comes into the saddle there would surely be a transformation with the clearing of refuse dumps and opening of drains and reconstruction of accessible roads into and around the town and the people would surely appreciate that fact”, he said.

 

